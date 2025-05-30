Exclusive: Viture is teasing next-gen XR glasses — here's what we know about them

Viture already knocked it out of the park with its Pro XR glasses, and now it's teasing a new set of XR glasses — and they aim to deliver big upgrades to shake up the smart specs space.

The next-gen XR glasses from Viture will be the first to use Sony's latest Micro-OLED panels, offering a sharper, brighter and wider field of view than we've seen in AR glasses to date. What's more, the specs will arrive with 6DoF (six degrees of freedom) for expanded, more realistic movement in a 3D space.

It isn't just one pair of XR glasses either; Viture looks to launch multiple specs that will be "perfect" for everyone, meaning we may see different styles as with the selection of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

We've seen how the Viture Pro XR glasses propelled AR to new heights with its impressive display tech, making it one of the best smart glasses you can get. But it's next pair are already looking to bring more to the table, bringing spatial computing into focus.

Let's dive into what we know.

The future of XR?

(Image credit: Viture)

Just from the teaser images, we know the next-gen Viture XR glasses will sport a similar lightweight and premium design as with its previous specs, but this time with multiple stylings. It will also feature a camera on its frame not unlike the Ray-Ban Meta glasses or Snap Spectacles.

This should bring spatial computing more into the fray. With 6DoF, you're getting full rotational movement of your body in a virtual environment, so the glasses are able to track your location and full motion. We've seen this in the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and even other smart glasses like the Xreal Air 2 Ultra.

However, Viture is bringing this support to more compact, everyday eyewear, and combining this with Sony's latest Micro-OLED panels means these specs may deliver a fully immersive mixed reality environment with sharper visuals and a much wider field of view (potentially even a bigger 135-inch virtual screen than its Pro XR glasses).

There's still a lot to learn about Viture's upcoming specs, including its official release date and price, but there are a few predictions we can make that may come to light.

Putting spatial computing into focus

(Image credit: Future)

For one, the XR glasses will "offer everything similar products do, but with many unique features and refinements others can’t match." Thanks to Viture's SpaceWalker allowing for a multi-display setup right in the lenses, it already touches on how it can handle spatial computing.

That said, if the specs are set to bring "unique features and refinements," we could see support for Android XR but with unique apps from Viture itself. Or, Viture may be cooking up some of its own tech to compete with Google's XR OS.

Of course, this is still up in the air, but judging by how well the company has successfully combined its own software with its hardware, it's not out of the realm of belief.

We're sure to learn more about Viture's next-gen XR glasses soon, and we hope to see stronger audio and a better viewing angle, too. With smart glasses edging closer to its next generational leap, especially in a mixed reality space, we'll be keeping a close eye on these upcoming specs.