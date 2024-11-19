The full Windows 11 experience is coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S — everything you need to know

During today's Microsoft Ignite 2024 event, the company announced that Windows 11 is coming to the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S VR headsets. The company said it's bringing the "full capabilities" of the operating system to the headsets.

This means that you can access Windows via a local PC or a cloud version of Windows (using Windows 365) while using a Quest headset. Microsoft claims that it will take "seconds" to connect.

During the conference, Microsoft said using Windows on a Meta Quest is like a "private, high-quality, large, multi-monitor workstation." You can see a sample of that in the teaser video Microsoft released.

Immersive productivity with Windows and Meta Quest - YouTube Watch On

Apps will be supported to show up in the headset via a program Microsoft dubs Volumetric Apps. Back in May, Microsoft showed off how these apps would work during Build 2024. A demo from the time shows a person reviewing a 3D diagram of an Xbox controller.

The company announced that developers can sign up to access the API that enables them to build plug-ins for new and existing 3D Windows apps.

Meta has been aggressively promoting the open-source capabilities of its operating system and devices. And Microsoft teased the Meta partnership in May.

Previously, as far back as 2022, the Meta Quest Pro began supporting Xbox Cloud gaming, which essentially "put an Xbox on your face." Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at an Xbox-themed Meta Quest, although it's not clear when that device will actually debut.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Windows on Quest will be available starting in December as part of a public preview.