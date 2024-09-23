Meta Quest 3s price leaks in Amazon ad — and it's really good news

Meta Connect is right around the corner. We're confident that Meta will announce the new Quest 3s budget-friendly virtual reality headset. It sounds like a device that borrows some of the features from the older Quest 2 and the more expensive Quest 3 to create a headset with a lower financial barrier to entry.

Leading to the announcement, we've had questions about how cheap the Quest 3s will be, and those questions seem to have been answered through Amazon ads on streaming platform Peacock, which indicate that it'll sell for $299 and launch on October 16, 2024, as shared by a Reddit user.

(Image credit: Vast_Front259 from Reddit)

A photo of the streaming ad shows information about the affordable headset, including the budget-friendly price. That is the same price as the reasonable 64GB Oculus Quest 2 that came out in 2020. The photos show 128GB of storage for the $299, a massive bump from the Quest 2's storage.

The rumors say the new headset will come with the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset as the Quest 3, meaning it can play those Quest 3-exclusive games at a more affordable price. There are a lot of fantastic virtual reality games on the Quest 3, but its $499 starting price could keep some potential buyers from taking the VR plunge. If the leaked price is accurate, a $299 model that isn't four years old could attract new people to try VR and mixed reality apps.

The prevailing rumor for using the VR headset is that the Quest 3s will come with the same fantastic controllers that come with the Quest 3, which is a big win for budget-conscious VR shoppers.

We should learn all the details about Meta Quest 3s on September 25, 2024, at Meta Connect, so we won't have to wait to discover what Meta's affordable VR headset brings to the table. The VR market isn't overly competitive, with companies like Apple shifting to XR instead, so there should be plenty of potential buyers for a cheaper option.

More from Tom's Guide