Why you need a VPN at the British Grand Prix

If you’re a Formula One fan heading to the British Grand Prix, then first off I’m very jealous, and secondly, I think you should make a quick pit stop before you go. Not to change your tyres, but to pick up something as essential as pole position at Monaco: one of the best VPNs.

Offering front-of-the-grid-level data protection and security features, many VPNs are also as fast as a Red Bull on caffeine. Here’s why one will come in handy both trackside, and when you’re braving the campsite.

Red flag #1 – dodgy public Wi-Fi

At an event like the British Grand Prix, there are set to be hundreds of thousands of people in a small area all weekend, all looking for Wi-Fi. Hackers have been well known to create public Wi-Fi hotspots with names promising a free connection to tempt users to connect. These networks are often actually cleverly disguised phishing schemes designed to procure the personal details of unsuspecting users.

Luckily, if you do connect to one accidentally and have a VPN enabled, then you should be fine. By hiding your IP Address with a VPN, you’re a much tougher nut to crack. As a rule of thumb, always have a VPN enabled when using public Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dan Istitene)

A VPN can also be your perfect teammate trackside at any Grand Prix. Live motorsport is fantastic, but sitting on one corner or straight, you don’t quite get the whole picture of standings like you do on TV.

Commentaries are a useful way to keep up with the action, but only if they are in the language you want. If you’re not in your home country and you're wondering how to watch the F1 British Grand Prix in your own language, then simply use a VPN to connect to a server in your homeland and livestream like you were sat at home.

(Image credit: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Red flag #3 – access blocked streaming content

Similarly, if you’re enjoying a bit of downtime with a coffee (or something a bit stiffer) between sessions, you might want to watch some of your favorite streaming content. Imagine firing up your streaming apps only to find that the great show you’re halfway through isn’t on there.

That’s because apps like Netflix and Disney+ have region-specific content, and some entire services like Max and Hulu aren’t available in the UK. But again, it’s VPN to the rescue. With one of the best streaming VPNs, you can access content like back home.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Which VPN is in pole position?