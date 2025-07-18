How to watch Motorsport in 2025: live stream F1, Formula E, Nascar and MotoGP from anywhere

There’s a packed racing schedule in 2025, with numerous championships and series running throughout the year. To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, here’s our guide on how to watch F1, Formula E, Nascar and MotoGP online and from anywhere.

How to watch motorsport live streams from anywhere

How to watch Formula 1 live streams in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada

🇺🇸 U.S.: All F1 races this season will be available to watch on Disney-owned services ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and, occasionally, ESPN Plus. Cord-cutters can livestream ESPN and ABC via Sling TV , Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV . We believe Sling (from $45.99/month) is the best choice for F1 fanatics as it provides great-value live coverage for viewers who plan to watch Formula 1 in 2025 and beyond.

🇬🇧 U.K.: Sky Sports has the rights to every race weekend across the season and broadcasts F1 live streams in up to 4K. Sky Sports packages including the F1 channel start from £22/month on top of a regular Sky TV subscription. Now Sports offers a cheaper route to F1 streams since it provides instant access to 12 Sky Sports channels, on-demand content and highlights for £34.99/month.

🇦🇺 Australia: Fox Sports also has the rights to show F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel . Alternatively, you can watch on Kayo Sports where a monthly subscription starts at $25 after a 7-day FREE trial, or you can pay an extra $15 for Kayo Premium and watch F1 live streams in 4K.

🇨🇦 Canada: All practice sessions, qualifying and races are broadcast in English on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. If you’ve ditched the cord you’ll want to check out TSN Plus , which costs $8/month or $80/year.

How to watch F1 online and for free

Viewers in the following countries can watch free F1 live streams on these TV broadcasters and streaming services for some of this season’s races. Check local broadcaster details for specific information.

🇦🇺 Australia – 10Play (free highlights)

🇦🇹 Austria – ServusTV or ORF (free live broadcast)

🇧🇪 Belgium – RTBF Auvio (free live broadcast)

🇨🇦 Canada – Canadian Grand Prix is free on CTV (English) and Noovo (French).

🇱🇺 Luxembourg – RTL Zwee (free live broadcast)

🇬🇧 U.K. – Channel 4 (BRITISH GRAND PRIX IS FREE)

How to watch Formula E live streams in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada

🇺🇸 U.S.: Formula E races can be watched live on the Roku Channel . The Roku Channel app comes automatically with any Roku TV or device, but it’s also available for download on mobile phones and tablets. You can also access it on the web. Additionally, Formula E's official YouTube channel shows Free Practice 1 and 2 live streams.

🇬🇧 U.K.: British racing fans can watch every Formula E race on TNT Sports . You can get TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

🇦🇺 Australia: Aussies can watch Formula E live streams on Stan Sport . Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

🇨🇦 Canada: TSN has the rights to show Formula E live streams in Canada. If you’ve ditched the cord you’ll want to check out TSN Plus , which costs $8/month or $80/year.

How to watch Formula E online and for free

Viewers in the following countries can watch free Formula E live streams on these TV broadcasters and streaming services for some of this season’s races. Check local broadcaster details for specific information.

🇦🇹 Austria – ServusTV or ORF (free live broadcast)

🇧🇪 Belgium – RTBF Auvio (free live broadcast)

🇬🇧 U.K. – ITVX (free live broadcast)

How to watch MotoGP live streams in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada

🇺🇸 U.S.: All MotoGP races this season will be available to watch on FOX Sports. Coverage will be split between FS1 and FS2. In addition, all races are available via the FOX Sports app, with select races available on FOX Deportes. Cord-cutters can access Sling TV , Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV .

🇬🇧 U.K.: TNT Sports has the rights to every race weekend across the season. TNT Sports packages are facilitated by several different TV providers. Check the likes of BT and Sky to find the most up-to-date pricing. Discovery+ offers streaming access to TNT Sports' MotoGP coverage, with the package that includes TNT Sports priced at £30.99 per month.

🇦🇺 Australia: Live television coverage of MotoGP in Australia is available through Fox Sports , which is available via Foxtel and Foxtel Now . Another option is Kayo Sports , where a monthly subscription starts at $25 after a 7-day FREE trial , or you can pay an extra $15 for Kayo Premium and watch MotoGP live streams in 4K.

🇨🇦 Canada: REV TV will be broadcasting every race live on linear TV and is available via most cable operators. If you prefer to live stream the action, then TSN Plus is the perfect choice. The direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month

How to watch MotoGP online and for free

Viewers in the following countries can watch free MotoGP live streams on these TV broadcasters and streaming services for some of this season’s races. Check local broadcaster details for specific information.

🇦🇹 Austria – ServusTV or ORF (free live broadcast)

🇧🇪 Belgium – RTBF Auvio (free live broadcast)

How to watch Nascar Cup Series live streams in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada

🇺🇸 U.S.: The broadcast rights for the Nascar Cup Series in the U.S. are split amongst a number of companies. Starting in 2025, five Nascar Cup Series races will be broadcast live on Prime Video . Throughout the season, races can be streamed on Fox Sports, NBC, Peacock and via FloRacing. Fox Sports and NBC are available via cord-cutting services such as Sling TV and Fubo .

🇬🇧 U.K.: Viaplay is showing Nascar Cup Series live streams in the U.K.. A subscription starts at £11.99/month if you're willing to commit to a year.

🇦🇺 Australia: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports have the rights to Nascar in Australia. A subscription to Kayo Sports starts at $25/month.

🇨🇦 Canada: Canadians can watch a Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream on TSN Plus . The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer, including the NFL, F1 and AEW, and costs from $8/month plus tax.