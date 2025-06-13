How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 online: live stream F1 race from anywhere

This weekend's Canadian Grand Prix live streams greet us at a point in the 2025 Formula 1 season that could scarcely be more fascinating.

There are only 10 points separating McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the Drivers' Championship, and a first world champion for the legendary manufacturer since 2008 looks tantalizingly on the near horizon. Piastri has claimed five wins of the nine 2025 races so far including in Spain last time out, but his British teammate is clinging to his rear wing.

They would, of course, be foolish to discount champion Max Verstappen, though. He's still loitering menacingly in their mirrors and has won in Montreal at the last three times of asking. Nobody has won five world titles on the trot since Michael Schumacher. At 49 points behind Piastri, he's very much still in with a chance of matching the German legend. A win for the Flying Dutchman at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will make his McLaren foes very nervous indeed.

In this article you can find out how to watch the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix as it happens. You’ll also find all the information you need on the schedule, race start times around the world, track location, history and more.

When is the Canada GP 2025?

The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 15 at 2 p.m. local time at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. That’s 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST.

How to watch the Canada Grand Prix online

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 with Hulu+Live TV

Exclusive Deal If you're a US resident, you can watch the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix with Hulu+Live TV. This package includes Hulu, Disney Plus and the all important ESPN+ for Formula 1. Prices start from $82.99 per month and you will be able to watch the action live through ABC on Hulu+Live TV. Right now you can make use of their 3-day free trial which will give you the chance to try the service before purchasing it on a monthly basis. Outside the States right now? Make sure to use a VPN to access Hulu+Live TV – more on that below.

Don't live in the U.S.? No worries, in the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV.

Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix for free?

The entire Canadian Grand Prix 2025 is set to be shown absolutely FREE in Canada on CTV as long as you have a TV provider login registered to Canada.

If you're traveling outside Canada right now you can still catch all three days for free. Just use NordVPN and select Canada and you'll be good to go!

And lucky viewers in the following other countries can also watch the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix for free:

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee keeps you across the action in every single 2025 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF provides FREE F1 live streams in Belgium.

Austria:

Servus TV is providing a FREE streaming service to catch all the action from Montreal.

How to watch Canada Grand Prix 2025 from anywhere

Away from home this week and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch your usual Canadian Grand Prix live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save up to 76% + FREE Amazon gift card on 2-year plans in Canada and the U.S..

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 highlights

Not long after the completion of each Grand Prix, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel puts out a 5-10 minute highlights package from the race.

Alternatively, if you don’t mind waiting a few hours to watch the action, the U.K.'s free-to-watch Channel 4 streaming service hosts an extended highlights program that then becomes available on demand — Canada Grand Prix highlights are available from 12 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday morning.

To watch that coverage when outside of the U.K., you'll need to use a good VPN — full details above.

What time is the Canada Grand Prix 2025 worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix is set for 4 p.m. local time in Montreal on Sunday, June 15. Here are the 2025 Canada Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

11 a.m. PT — Pacific Time

1 p.m. CT — Central Time

2 p.m. ET — Eastern Time

3 p.m. BRT — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

7 p.m. BST — United Kingdom

8 p.m. CET — Central Europe

8 p.m. SAST — South Africa

10 p.m. GST — Dubai, UAE

11:30 p.m. IST — New Delhi, India

1 a.m. WIT (Mon.) — Jakarta, Indonesia

2 a.m. CST (Mon.) — Beijing, China

4 a.m. AEST (Mon.) — Australia

6 a.m. NZST (Mon.) — New Zealand

Canadian Grand Prix FAQs

So, that's how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's some F1 Canada GP FAQs for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 circuit

The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix takes place over 70 laps of the 4.361-kilometre Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec.

Strikingly set on an island in the middle St Lawrence River, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is named for Canada's most famous racing driver and father of 1997 world champion Jacques.

The regular tight turns and chicanes don't stop the Canada Grand Prix from being one of the season's fastest. The drivers will be doing their best to avoid being the next victim of the so-called 'Wall of Champions' — the wall on the very last turn that has seen the likes of Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel all crash in to it over the years. Welcome to Quebec!

When is the next race? The next Formula 1 race after the Canadian GP is the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. It takes place in two weeks’ time, on Sunday, June 29.

Who won the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix? Max Verstappen of Red Bull was the winner of the Canadian Grand Prix last year, helping him to extend his lead in the World Championship standings. He was trailed by three British drivers in Lando Norris (McLaren) and Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

What is the lap record at the Canadian Grand Prix? Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas set the record lap at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2019 with a time of 1:13.078 .

Canada Grand Prix winners The Canadian Grand Prix has been held since 1961 and so has enjoyed a rich history before Max Verstappen's three wins in a row between 2022 and 2024. In 2019, Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher's record of seven Canadian GP victories. Outside of those two legends of the sport, only current world champion Verstappen and Brazilian Nelson Piquet have managed to win here more than twice — both winning it on three occasions. Gilles Villeneuve is the only Canadian to win the home Grand Prix north of the border — a feat that was beyond his son Jacques — hence why the circuit is now named after him.