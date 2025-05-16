Surfshark's Dedicated IP now available in seven new locations

If you're looking for a unique IP address that only you can access, Surfshark's Dedicated IP might be for you.

The offering from the number two provider in our best VPN list has now got even better. Surfshark has expanded Dedicated IP, with seven new locations available across five countries.

Dedicated IP is available as a paid add-on for all Surfshark plans, and here's everything you need to know about the update.

Surfshark: the best cheap VPN

Surfshark is the best cheap VPN we've tested. It sits at #2 on our best VPN list and is the fastest VPN we've tested – hitting speeds of over 950 Mbps. You can protect an unlimited number of devices on one plan and hide your personal information with Alternative ID. The 2-year deal works out at $1.99 per month ($53.73 plus tax up front) and you'll get 3 extra months of protection for free. Dedicated IP is available as a $3.75 per month add-on and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

20 locations worldwide

Surfshark previously offered 13 Dedicated IP locations, and the seven included in this update takes its total to 20.

The new locations are:

U.S. (Denver, New York, Las Vegas)

Brazil (São Paulo)

Poland (Warsaw)

Singapore (Singapore)

Turkey (Istanbul)

According to Justas Pukys, Senior Product Manager at Surfshark, demand for Dedicated IP addresses is rapidly increasing across major cities worldwide. Surfshark has added these new locations to meet demand and bring the feature to key global regions.

Surfshark added that more locations are on the way as it continues to expand Dedicated IP.

Other Dedicated IP locations include Toronto, London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Johannesburg. San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas are the U.S. cities on offer.

(Image credit: Surfshark / Future)

Benefits of Dedicated IP

Typically, when you connect to a VPN server you'll get a new IP address each time. Providers have a bank of addresses and multiple users have access to them.

In some cases, these IP addresses can be targeted by internet service providers (ISPs). You may encounter numerous CAPTCHA requests or find the site you want to visit is blocked.

Dedicated IP changes this. You're assigned your own IP, unique to you. Your traffic appears more consistent and CAPTCHAs should reduce.

Sharing an IP address with others means it has the potential to be abused. Your Dedicated IP is used only by you and you don't have to worry about the actions of other VPN users.

Dedicated IP supports all major protocols, meaning you get the speeds Surfshark is famous for – it's the fastest VPN we've tested – without compromising your VPN protection and data privacy.

Surfshark's Dedicated IP is available on iOS, Mac, Windows, and Android. Surfshark provides VPN protection for an unlimited number of devices and this is no different for Dedicated IP – all your devices can share the same IP address.

"Dedicated IP acts as a permanent, individual address on the internet that offers a more stable and reliable VPN experience," said Pukys. "Unlike shared IP addresses, which may be used by hundreds of users at once and often trigger human verification requests, a Dedicated IP can significantly reduce such disruptions."

"It also enhances secure access to platforms that require consistent identification, such as remote servers or banking services, and minimizes exposure to the risks commonly associated with shared IP usage," he added.

Dedicated IP is available as a paid add-on for all Surfshark for $3.75 per month. To upgrade, log into your Surfshark account, select "Dedicated IP" then "Upgrade." Choose your location and pay.

A 30-day money-back guarantee is included but you can only purchase one Dedicated IP per account.

Who else offers a dedicated or static IP address?

A number of VPN providers also offer a dedicated or static IP address as a paid add-on to plans:

Private Internet Access (PIA) – $2.50 per month, 26 locations

CyberGhost – $2.50 per month, 21 locations

ExpressVPN – $3.99 per month, 29 locations

NordVPN – $4.19 per month, 39 locations

NordVPN's dedicated IP address is the most expensive of the leading providers – but it does have the largest number of locations.

PIA and CyberGhost's dedicated IPs are the cheapest amongst these VPNs, so if price is a concern these may be a better option for you. Proton VPN also offers a dedicated IP address but only for business users.