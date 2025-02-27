ExpressVPN sneaks out 7-day free trial – get it while you can

VPNs don't do free trials very often. But ExpressVPN is giving you the chance to protect yourself and your data for 7 days at no cost.

A 7-day free trial has been available for iOS and Android for a while, but this is the first time a free trial has been offered across all plans and devices by the best VPN contender.

Unlike 30-day money-back guarantees, no money is taken beforehand and you only have to pay once the 7-day free trial is over. This makes it one of the best VPN free trials, although you do need to enter your card details when signing up.

ExpressVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee still applies to anyone who takes advantage of the 7-day free trial. If you've paid your money but decide ExpressVPN isn't for you, simply contact ExpressVPN for a full refund.

The two-year plan equates to $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front), whilst the one-year plan works out at $6.67 per month ($99.95 up front) and the one month plan is $12.95. The two-year plans also come with an extra 4 months free and the one year plans come with an extra three months free.

ExpressVPN | 7-day free trial

You can't go wrong with ExpressVPN. It's super fast, great for streaming and torrenting, and very easy to use. It has over 3,000 servers worldwide and its adoption of post-quantum encryption makes it a class-leader in VPN privacy. Better still, you can now try ExpressVPN out without spending any money thanks to its 7-day free trial. Once that's up, the 2-year plan works out at $4.99 per month ($139.72) and includes 4 months extra protection for free, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Is ExpressVPN any good?

ExpressVPN sits at number three on our best VPN list and is one of the best VPN for beginners. Its clean interface and simple to use apps make it incredibly easy to protect yourself – one click and you're off.

Protecting your privacy is something ExpressVPN prides itself on and it is the first leading VPN provider to implement ML-KEM post-quantum encryption across all devices. ML-KEM is one of the new industry standards and vital for protecting your data as cyber threats develop.

Lightway is ExpressVPN's own in-house VPN protocol and has just been remade in Rust, allowing for even faster speeds and greater security. In our ExpressVPN review, we found it to be one of the fastest VPNs and best streaming VPNs we've tested.

ExpressVPN fell behind its competitors in terms of features offered but is beginning to claw back some lost ground. New introductions such as Identity Defender, Dedicated IP, and Credit Scanner have left us asking if ExpressVPN has just become a bargain.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Its 3,000+ strong server fleet is smaller than rivals such as NordVPN and Proton VPN, but don't be fooled. ExpressVPN prioritizes quality over quantity and all of its servers provide rock solid performance. It also obfuscates all its servers as standard. This is where the fact you're using a VPN is hidden and automatically enabling this is something unique to ExpressVPN.

You can also only protect 8 devices on one plan. Again, this is usually enough for most people but if you require protection for a wide range of devices, then Surfshark and its unlimited connections policy might be better suited.

Overall, ExpressVPN is a seriously powerful VPN – and you no longer need to take our word for it. Simply subscribe to its 7-day free trial and try out ExpressVPN for yourself – but be quick, it launched in January and we're not sure how long it'll stick around.