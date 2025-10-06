Online age verification in the USA – a complete timeline

At the time of writing, 25 states across the US have introduced some kind of age verification law, with even more taking steps to introduce one.

These laws have sparked a flurry of concerns from citizens with regard to free speech and data privacy, with many residents of the affected states turning to software like the best VPNs to circumvent checks.

Here, we take a look at the history of age verification laws across the US, from the first states to introduce them, to potential laws that are expected to come into effect later this year.

2023

Act 440 goes into effect in Louisiana, requiring sites with a "substantial" amount of adult content (one-third or over) to employ age verification systems. May 3, 2023 – SB 287 is passed in Utah, requiring sites hosting adult content to verify users are over 18 using a digital verification card. A clause within the law prevents it from going into effect unless five other US states implement similar laws.

2024

2025