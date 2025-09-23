7.5 million Arizonans will face new age-verification checks for adult content – and non-compliant websites could be hit with fines of $250,000 for every violation

Age verification laws in Arizona will come into effect on September 26, as users will now have to provide ID to view adult content. The bill requires publishers of content deemed "harmful to minors" to set up age verification processes to ensure only over-18s are accessing its content.

We have seen numerous examples of age verification laws in recent months, most notably the UK's Online Safety Act. These laws have often been subject to criticism as tools like the best VPNs appear to help users bypass them with ease. Supporters of Arizona's bill say it is about protecting minors from harm, while its opponents cite privacy and security risks surrounding the collection of personal data.

Implement age verification or face fines

House Bill 2112 states "reasonable age verification methods" must be employed by commercial entities if more than one-third of their content can be seen as "harmful to minors."

The bill says an "individual's identifying information" mustn't be transmitted – either directly or indirectly – to