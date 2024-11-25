The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is on sale for its lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal — don’t wait!

Black Friday deals are coming in hot, so now’s the best time to save on your next gaming monitor. If you’re looking for a truly immersive experience while playing your favorite games, I just found a deal on one of the best gaming monitors I’ve ever reviewed.

Right now, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is $769 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this monitor, which typically retails for $999.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor (49-inch): was $999 now $729 at Amazon Samsung's amazing Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor extends 49 inches, taking your peripheral vision in games to a whole new level. It boasts G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, along with a 240Hz refresh rate. Now that it's down to $769, this is a deal any gamer should check out.

If I were in the market for a new gaming monitor—and had the desk space for this behemoth—I’d totally jump on this deal. Here's why.

Why this is a great Black Friday deal

The immersive 49-inch curved OLED display.

Delivers excellent performance thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Vivid picture quality featuring bold colors and deep contrasts

It's $769, which is $230 lower than the usual $999 retail price.

As I said in my Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, this wider-than-wide 49-inch curved gaming monitor delivers one of the most immersive gaming experiences you can have. While not as bright as other monitors I’ve reviewed, its lush and oversaturated colors offset that deficiency.

The curved display is just one aspect that makes this a great gaming monitor. Thanks to its ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, games run great and with no perceptible lag. You might feel differently about the latter if you’re a professional gamer, but for the average gamer like myself, 1ms response time is more than adequate.

The Odyssey OLED G9’s greatest strength is also its biggest flaw. Due to its expansive 49-inch display, it might be difficult or impossible for some folks to comfortably place this on their gaming or work desk. And even if your desk is large and wide enough to accommodate the monitor, you’ll need to sit at least three feet away to see everything on the screen.

Despite its size, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is an ideal gaming monitor for those who like playing games with an ultra-wide aspect ratio, or for folks who would like to switch their dual-monitor setups for a single monitor. The OLED G9 can also serve as a smart TV thanks to its Samsung TV apps. Because of that, the Odyssey OLED G9 is absolutely worth buying, especially at this lower price.