Act fast to save $100 on a 240Hz OLED gaming monitor

I saw a lot of great discounts on PC hardware over Memorial Day, but even though many have ended there are still some killer deals to be had.

For example, the 27-inch Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor is $499 at Newegg, which is $100 off its usual asking price. That's the cheapest I've ever seen this monitor on sale for, and one of the best post-Memorial Day OLED gaming monitor sales I've seen all week.

Acer Predator 27" 1440p OLED Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $499 at Newegg This Acer Predator gaming monitor offers an adjustable 27-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) OLED panel with up to a 240Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so it's great for gaming. Plus, it supports HDR and comes with a built-in KVM switch.

And while $500 is still a little pricey for a 27-inch gaming monitor that's not 4K, I think the fact you're getting an HDR-capable OLED panel is what makes this display worth buying. Ever since I switched from IPS to OLED I've hated going back, because the striking brights, inky blacks and sharp contrast you get on a good OLED panel blows non-OLED displays out of the water when playing games or watching movies.

Plus, I kind of think the 1440p resolution can be a strength of this display because it hits a nice middle ground between 1080p and 4K gaming. You get more pixels than standard 1080p, but you don't need an incredibly beefy gaming PC to run the best PC games at high framerates on a 1440p display.

You should be able to game seamlessly at high speed too thanks to this monitor's 240Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It's also a good monitor for day-to-day productivity thank to its included KVM switch, and the built-in 5W stereo speakers are nice to have when you're lacking a pair of the best computer speakers.

This monitor sports both DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can plug in a modern console and count on full support for variable refresh rates and other HDMI 2.1-limited features. Plus, the display is adjustable, so you can tilt, swivel and raise or lower it a bit for optimal comfort.