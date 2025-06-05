Act fast! Snag this killer Samsung OLED gaming monitor for $250 off

I've been buying and building gaming PCs since I was old enough to scrape the cash together, and for my money few things make a bigger difference in the PC gaming experience than a great OLED monitor.

I go OLED everywhere I can afford it these days, but the problem is OLED panels cost more than standard IPS or VA displays. That's why I wanted to highlight this deal that knocks the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 QD-OLED monitor down to $599 at Amazon.

Samsung 27" Odyssey QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $599 at Amazon This model of Samsung's Odyssey G6 gaming monitor sports a 27-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) 16:9 QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to minimize screen tearing at high framerates, and comes with a 3-year warranty to boot.

That's a sweet $200 discount on this 27-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED panel, making it a far more enticing purchase. While it's not the lowest price I've ever seen (it was $50 cheaper during Black Friday), I think it's the cheapest price you're going to get on this high-end display without waiting until the holidays.

I think it's worth acting fast and snapping the Odyssey up while it's on sale because like I said, for my money upgrading to OLED is one of the most momentous gaming PC upgrades you can make. Plus, the 1440p resolution of this 27-inch display strikes a nice middle ground of looking better than 1080p without demanding the same high-powered PC you'd need to play the best PC games at 4K with high framerates.

And the benefits don't stop at gaming. Since the Odyssey G6 supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) you get to take full advantage of that QD-OLED's striking contrasts and inky blacks when watching shows and movies that offer HDR content. Most modern games now offer HDR support as well, so you can count on a big visual boost if your current display is not HDR-capable.

Ports-wise this Samsung Odyssey G6 sports a DisplayPort 1.4 jack as well as a pair of HDMI 2.2 ports, so you could plug in a PS5 or Xbox Series X and take full advantage of the console's advanced features while gaming on your monitor.

That's why I believe Amazon's $200 discount on the Samsung Odyssey G6 makes it one of the the best PC gaming deals I've seen so far this month. If you're shopping for a deal on an OLED gaming monitor, this is a great one!