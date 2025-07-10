My favorite gaming monitor of 2025 is on sale right now at an all-time low price for Amazon Prime Day

The best gaming monitors can be very expensive, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, we’re seeing reduced prices on these devices. One of these deals is for my absolute favorite gaming monitor of 2025.

Right now, the brand-new Alienware 34 QD-OLED is on sale for $679 at Amazon. While this monitor was already reasonably priced at $799, this sale saves you $120. I was already recommending this monitor to my fellow gamers, but it’s even easier doing so now, thanks to this awesome sale. Let me tell you why you need the new Alienware 34 QD-OLED in your gaming life.

Alienware 34 QD-OLED (AW3425DW): was $799 now $679 at Amazon The Alienware AW3425DW is a fantastic update that offers a streamlined design, vibrant image quality and smooth performance. Though its HDR isn’t the brightest, its slew of excellent features and sub $1,000 price make it one of the best curved gaming monitors available.

Like I said in my Alienware 34 QD-OLED review, this gaming monitor has everything that made the original great, along with several key updates. This includes a flat stand that takes up less space and a sleek new “interstellar indigo” chassis. Thanks to these design updates, Alienware’s latest looks equally great in a gaming den or office.

As before, you get a lovely 1800R curved panel with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio. This creates a highly immersive gaming experience that places you right in the middle of the action. In terms of performance, the Alienware can run at a fast 240Hz refresh rate and has a low 0.03ms response time. Combine that with the sharp 1440p resolution and vibrant colors, and you get a visually stunning display that can run games smoothly and with no perceptible input lag.

The only qualm I have is that this monitor doesn’t have the brightest HDR. While that’s expected for a gaming monitor of this kind, it’s still somewhat disappointing. Despite that, you’ll still be able to see everything clearly.

If you’re looking for an overall excellent gaming monitor that won’t break the bank, then I highly suggest you take advantage of this Alienware 34 QD-OLED deal while it lasts!

