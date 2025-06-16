The best price I've ever seen on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is here — get $800 off my favorite gaming monitor now

It isn't even Amazon Prime Day yet, and I've already spotted an epic deal on the one ultra-wide OLED gaming monitor that all PC gamers should have on their radar — and what an upgrade it will make.

You can now grab the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 for $800 off at Amazon, and with its 49-inch dual-QHD (5,120 x 1,440) OLED display for incredible image quality, 240Hz refresh rate for super-smooth frame rates and ultra-fast 0.03ms response time,. You can see why we name it one of the best monitors out there.

After reviewing dozens of gaming monitors, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is still one of the best I'd recommend, and now that it's $800 off, it's a good time to make the jump and experience a truly immersive ultra-wide experience.

$800 off! Samsung 49" Odyssey QD-OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,799 now $999 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 ticks all the right boxes when it comes to gaming and productivity, and with this $800 discount, it's just got more kudos. Expect an ultra-wide 49-inch dual-QHD (5,120 x 1,440) OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, immersive 1800R curvature and even Samsung TV Plus features to binge your way through shows.

If you've been waiting for a worthwhile visual upgrade to your PC setup that offers an advantage in both productivity for work and gaming, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is it. It may have come out a couple of years back, but to this day, it's still held its place on our list of best monitors due to its premium specs.

We noted two downsides in our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review: its price and gargantuan size. Now that it's back down to its lowest cost, it has an edge over a lot of its competition, including the recent $1,999 LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B. And, if you have enough space for a 49-inch curved OLED display (trust me, you'll want to measure how big your desk is), then it's hard to go wrong with this as your monitor upgrade.

Whether you're looking to put an RTX 50-series gaming PC to the test, thanks to its high 240Hz refresh rate, need extremely fast input with its 0.03 response rate, want a multi-window setup for browsing and spreadsheets, or you're just looking for real immersion when watching shows, this Odyssey OLED G9 can do it all.

Oh, and with incredible detail with its bright and colorful OLED panel, and its AMD FreeSync Premium support delivers screen tear-free gameplay. It's also a great match for console gamers with its 2.1 HDMI ports.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm always amazed by ultra-wide curved gaming monitors, especially when playing games. whether it's new releases like Doom: The Dark Ages or other fast-paced competitive shooters like The Finals, Odyssey OLED G9 would make any of those games (including anything I throw at it) shine.

If you're wondering what it's like to shift from a dual-monitor setup to an ultrawide display, we've got you covered. Otherwise, if you've made up your mind, you can't go wrong with what this Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 delivers, especially when you get to $800.