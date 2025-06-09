WWDC 2025: macOS Tahoe may drop support for more Macs than we thought

With WWDC 2025 kicking off soon, it won't be long until we get a better look at what Apple's macOS 26 has in store for its lineup of Macs — but another MacBook may not get the same treatment.

Rumored to be dubbed macOS Tahoe, the next big update for Apple's Mac-based operating system is tipped to drop support for older, Intel-based Macs. This is rumored to include the 2017 iMac Pro, 2018 Mac mini, 2018 MacBook Pro models and 2020 MacBook Air (with Intel chips).

However, a reliable Apple leaker on X (via MacRumors) suggests that another laptop may be on the chopping block. Namely, the 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch (with two Thunderbolt 3 ports). This model also comes with an 8th/10th Gen Intel chip and features the Magic Keyboard seen in today's best MacBooks.

This may not prove to be true, as even the private account on X states that they "don't quite believe" it. However, as Apple pushes more updates each year, more Macs without the M-series chips are slowly phased out. Seeing as this MacBook Pro sports an Intel chip, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that the Cupertino tech giant quits its support.

Of course, we won't know until Apple unveils macOS 26 during the WWDC keynote, but it's another model for users to keep in mind if they're wanting the latest updates.

Macs rumored to support macOS Tahoe

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even in 2024 with macOS Sequoia, Apple still supported many older Macs as far back as 2018. As with every major OS update, though, more get left behind — and it's looking like Intel-based models are on their way out with macOS 26.

If rumors are accurate, here's a look at all the Macs that will support macOS Tahoe:

iMac: 2019 and later

2019 and later iMac Pro: 2018 and later

2018 and later Mac Pro: 2019 and later

2019 and later Mac Studio: 2022 and later

2022 and later MacBook Air: All models with M-series chips

All models with M-series chips Mac mini: 2019 and later

2019 and later MacBook Pro: 2020 and later with M-series

Again, we won't know for sure which Macs will see their final days of support, but I wouldn't be surprised if the 2020 Intel-based MacBook Pro 13-inch still has another year of updates left in it.

There's plenty of big updates coming across all of Apple's products outside of macOS Tahoe (which may see a visual design overhaul and a new Gaming app), and you can check out what's in store for iOS 26, iPadOS 16, watchOS 26 and visionOS 26 before all is unveiled during WWDC 2025.