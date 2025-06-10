Apple is ending support for all Intel-based Macs next year — here's what's getting cut

Apple revealed macOS Tahoe 26 during its big keynote at WWDC 2025, and it will now be the final major update for Intel-based Macs.

During Apple's Platforms State of the Union event, it announced that macOS Tahoe will be the final release for Intel Macs. When macOS 27 arrives next year, only Macs with Apple Silicon, its M-series chips, will get the update.

This was inevitable, as every annual macOS update has older Macs drop off, and they're all packed with Intel chips. This is across all of Apple's PCs, including MacBook, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Mac Studio.

WWDC25: Platforms State of the Union | Apple - YouTube Watch On

"If you've not done so already, now is a great time to help your users migrate to the Apple Silicon versions of your apps," Apple's Senior Director of Developer Relations, Matthew Firlik, told developers.

Many Intel Macs are already getting left behind with macOS Tahoe, such as the 2020 MacBook Air and 2020 MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports. But there are still a few that are getting support (more on this later).

However, these Macs don't get the full breadth of features as those with Apple Silicon. As the Cupertino tech giant states in the small print, only Macs with M1 or later get access to all the latest Apple Intelligence features.

It's important to note that just because Intel Macs will stop getting support for macOS updates doesn't mean they'll be useless, as they will still get security updates.

Macs ending support in 2027

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is dropping 7 Macs in the move to macOS Tahoe, meaning they'll be stuck in macOS Sequoia limbo. If you've got these PCs and want to get further updates, you'll want to think about grabbing one of the best MacBooks or others as an upgrade.

2020 MacBook Air

2020 MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports

2018 MacBook Pro (15-inch)

2019 iMac (4K 21.5-inch)

2019 iMac (5K 27-inch)

2017 iMac Pro (5K 27-inch

2018 Mac mini

The rest of the Intel-based Macs won't see next year's macOS 27 update. This includes the following:

2019 MacBook Pro (16-inch)

2020 MacBook Pro (13-inch, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

2020 iMac

2019 Mac Pro

From 2027, Apple will transition away from its Intel offerings and focus on providing major updates to its suite of Apple Silicon-based Macs.

And, well, judging from the power that these chips deliver, and how MacBooks are some of the best laptops around, it isn't surprising for Apple to leave Intel behind.