I just found the perfect back-to-school laptop deal — Apple's new MacBook Air M4 is $150 off right now

The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is one of the best MacBooks and the laptop I use every day at home. It’s a notebook I frequently recommend, especially true for students. If you’re looking for a dependable laptop for the next school year, I’ve just found an incredible MacBook Air deal.

Right now, the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is on sale for $849 on Amazon. This isn’t the lowest price we've seen for this machine, but saving $150 is still pretty good. This entry-level machine has everything you need to make your school year a success. Let me tell you why.

Apple Macbook Air M4 (13-inch): was $999 now $849 at Amazon The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 offers the same design as the previous model but delivers better performance and a sharper camera while also delivering long battery life. While we wish Apple would have included a nano-texture display option to reduce glare and that the SSD ran a bit faster, this price cut makes this particular model the perfect back-to-school laptop.

As we said in our MacBook Air M4 review, this model features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, delivering bright and colorful picture quality with a sharp 2560 x 1664 resolution and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Not only is the display perfect for everyday school work, but it’s also great for watching streaming content when you want to unwind between or after classes.

This MacBook Air also packs plenty of power thanks to its M4 chip, which features a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. This model has 16GB of RAM, which is enough for most school work and web browsing. 256GB of storage might not be a lot if you want to store big files, but if you use cloud storage from services like Google Docs, you should be fine.

If you’re frequently in video calls, whether for classes or keeping in touch with family and friends back home, the 12MP webcam will help you look your best. Thanks to the Center Stage feature, you’ll always remain centered even if you move a lot.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is already a good value even without this discount, but the $150 savings make this an even better back-to-school laptop deal. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so I suggest taking advantage now before it ends.