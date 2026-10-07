Microsoft Surface Ultra announced with Nvidia RTX Spark for $2,599 — and it's going right after the MacBook Pro

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The most premium Microsoft laptop to date

Lifestyle working on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra
(Image credit: Microsoft)

During the major Microsoft RTX Spark event today, the tech giant revealed its new premium Surface Laptop Ultra which aims to go head to head with Apple's MacBook Pro.

Starting at $2,599, the RTX Spark-powered laptop comes in one size, 16 inches, but with multiple internal configurations, all the way up to a super-powered one that costs $5,899.

What does this laptop feature

Gears of War E-Day running on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The big news here is the Nvidia-built RTX Spark N1X processor, but Microsoft is not messing around with the Surface Laptop Ultra.

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Despite the ongoing RAM crisis, Microsoft's Ultra laptop is a RAM hog with up to 128GB of RAM in some configurations. Even the base setup starts with 24GB of unified memory.

Here's what that looks like in the base configuration compared to Apple's MacBook Pro:

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Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra vs MacBook Pro
Header Cell - Column 0

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra

MacBook Pro M5

Processor

NVIDIA RTX Spark™ N1X with 5120-core GPU and 18-core CPU

Apple M5 Pro 18-core CPU, 6 super cores and 12 performance

NPU

Nvidia NPU

N/A

Graphics

Nvidia Blackwell RTX 5120-core GPU

20 core GPU

Memory

24GB up to 128GB LPDDR5x

24GB to 48GB

Storage

512GB, 1TB, 2TB SSD

1TB, 2 TB, 4TB SSD

Display

15" PixelSense Touchscreen, 3270x2180, 120Hz, HDR

16.2" Liquid Retina XDR, 3456 x 2234, XDR, 120Hz

Dimensions

9.4 x .71/.75 x 12.95

9.77 x .66 x 14.01

Weight

4.41 lbs

4.7 lbs

Battery life

15 hrs (video), 12 hs (active web)

24 hours (video), 17 hours (active web)

Operating system

Windows 11

macOS

Ports

3x USB-C, DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, USB-A, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack

SDXC card slot, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3x Thunderbolt 5 USB-C

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Threads

It has some MacBook Pro-esque features, including MagSafe-like magnetic charging. It comes with advanced cooling.

Surprisingly, compared to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Microsoft Ultra is about $400 cheaper in their base configurations. Though the high-end one is about $900 more expensive than Apple's comparable Pro laptop.

RTX Spark

RTX Spark

(Image credit: Future)

Using the Nvidia CPU, the laptop can support traditional video-editing formats and 3D rendering. Using the chip and local AI to speed up editing and rendering. Microsoft claims it's 2.1 times faster than the MacBook Pro.

Windows and Nvidia will promote this laptop as an AI machine being able to run agents locally and how important AI agents are for the future. This should be important for AI enthusiasts and coders but not necessarily for average users.

What should intrigue the regular person is the creativity and gaming potential. We've already tested out the RTX Spark for video editing, gaming and more. Check out our coverage for more in-depth details.

Pre-order and launch date

Making the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Right now you can preorder a Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra on Microsoft's website. The company is offering a "breakup with your MacBook" promotion that can net you up to $1,000 refunded.

As an example, trading in a comparable 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 Pro chipset will get you $1,024. You can trade in other devices, including a phone or console like the Xbox Series X, which will only get you $200.

Pre-orders are live now, and the laptop is set to release on October 16, 2026. Stay tuned for our full review once we get one in for testing.

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Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
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