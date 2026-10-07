Forget RTX Spark: The Surface Laptop Ultra’s magnetic USB-C charger is a game-changer that makes Apple’s MagSafe look obsolete

For over a decade, laptop users have been forced into an annoying ultimatum: either get the safety of a breakaway magnetic charging cable (like Apple’s MagSafe) or the universal convenience of USB-C.

You could never have both, but with the $2,599 Surface Laptop Ultra, Microsoft just shattered that compromise. Dubbed “Magnetic Connect,” the Ultra features the world’s first built-in magnetic USB-C port. It is a massive physical design breakthrough that brings the trip-saving safety directly to a standard port.

Also, not that I’m keeping score, but I predicted this back during my first time testing the Ultra. What can I say? I don’t miss.

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The trip test

(Image credit: Future)

During my hands-on time with the Surface Laptop Ultra, the magnetic connection immediately proved its worth.

The pull: If you catch your foot on the cable while walking past a desk, the cord snaps away cleanly and instantly — exactly like MagSafe. There’s zero drag on that 4.5-pound aluminum chassis, meaning your pricey investment isn’t going to go flying.

If you catch your foot on the cable while walking past a desk, the cord snaps away cleanly and instantly — exactly like MagSafe. There’s zero drag on that 4.5-pound aluminum chassis, meaning your pricey investment isn’t going to go flying. The fit: The magnets align that socket superbly, and pull the cable into a satisfying, strong, secure fit that doesn’t feel wobbly no matter how much I jostled it.

The magnets align that socket superbly, and pull the cable into a satisfying, strong, secure fit that doesn’t feel wobbly no matter how much I jostled it. The brick: Furthermore, the included 140 watt charging brick is remarkably small and light, and it features a magnetic USB-C port on its end as well, creating a completely seamless travel setup.

(Image credit: Future)

Seeing the prototypes that led to this moment shows just how much work went into making this happen, and I can only hope this is a new standard that other laptop makers take note of!

Mag (not so) Safe from the competition anymore

(Image credit: Future)

The absolute best part is that the port on the laptop is still just a standard USB-C port.

Unlike Apple’s MagSafe, which sacrificed precious port space for a proprietary power connector, Microsoft’s port pulls double duty. If you don’t have the magnetic charging cable, you can still plug in any standard USB-C peripheral, display or third-party charger.

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It’s uncompromised flexibility that the Cupertino crew simply can’t match.

The machine attached to the port

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It’s genuinely funny to me that Microsoft packed this laptop with some of the most cutting-edge silicon on the planet, yet the physical port is the thing stealing the show. Some of the loudest cheers from the audience were reserved for this — that’s how big it is.

And all this proves a point I constantly hammer home: you can have all the AI teraflops in the world, but sometimes the greatest innovation is just making sure we don’t accidentally yank our laptops off the table.

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