NVIDIA RTX Spark laptop preorders are live: here's where to buy them

A new breed of super-powered laptop is coming. Announced at the recent Microsoft Surface RTX Spark event, these laptops are aimed at prosumers, AI developers, and professional creatives. They're also aimed at MacBook Pro users who require a powerful machine for work, but secretly want a gaming rig for post-work hours.

All of these machines are powered by the new NVIDIA RTX Spark chipset. We went hands-on with these NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops earlier this summer and the new laptops are now available for preorder with availability slated for October 16. Here are the first batch of NVIDIA RTX Spark laptop preorders you can buy.

RTX Spark Preorders

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra: $2,599 at microsoft.com The Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra is one of the best RTX Spark laptops available for preorder. In our Microsoft Surface Ultra hands-on, we said it's a phenomenal machine with clean aesthetics, fantastic ergonomics, and mesmerizing power. The base model includes the NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X chipset with 5120 core GPU and 18-core CPU. You also get 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. There are 11 configurations of this machine ranging from $2,599 to $5,899 for the ultimate model. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Laptop 14" OLED: $2,999 at HP US The HP OmniBook X Laptop packs a stunning 14-inch 3K OLED display. It's powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X chipset with 5120-core GPU and 18-core CPU. There's also an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX 5120-core GPU onboard along with 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook Ultra 16" 3K OLED: $3,199 at Best Buy The OmniBook Ultra 16 houses the new NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X chipset. That's accompanied by a 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also promises up to 17 hours of battery life. You can also buy it direct via HP. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Pro 9n: $2,999 at Lenovo Priced at $2,999, the Lenovo Pro 9n packs a lot of muscle under the hood. You get NVIDIA's RTX Spark N1X chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There's also a gorgeous 15.3-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED touchscreen with 165Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 1000 True Black. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 : $2,999 at Lenovo The Yoga 9n 2-in-1 is a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between Laptop, Tablet, Tent, Stand, and Canvas modes. It features a 16-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In his Yoga 9n hands-on, our Senior Computing Writer, Tony Polanco, said he was impressed by the slender 2-in-1 design and the ability to write or sketch directly on the touchpad. It's a great machine to bring your creations to life. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Prestige N16 AI+: $3,299 at MSI The MSI Prestige is built for developers, creators, and professionals ready to bring advanced AI into their everyday workflows. We liked the touchscreen OLED panel, the nicely tactile keyboard, and the massive touchpad. Plus, there’s a stylus stowed in the bottom of the shell magnetically. It houses a 16-inch 2.8K OLED screen, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 16: $3,799 at Best Buy The new XPS 16 is an undeniably good-looking laptop with a utilitarian body and super vivid Tandem OLED display. It packs a 16-inch 3.2K OLED (3200 x 2000) 120Hz touchscreen display, NVIDIA RTX Spark chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Asus ProArt P16: $4,499 at ASUS The Asus ProArt P16 is a bigger version of the ProArt P14. In his Asus ProArt hands-on, Managing Editor of Computing, Jason England, described it as the "first Windows laptop that really steps on the MacBook Pro's throat." If you want a sleek, premium aluminum daily driver that can handle your prosumer work by day and play games by night, this is it. In addition to the NVIDIA RTX Spark chipset, you also get a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz OLED display, 64GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼