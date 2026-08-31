I tested 6 RTX Spark laptops for gaming — and the winner completely shocked me

For years, my ultimate computing friction point has been the two-device compromise: I buy a thin and light MacBook for productivity, and keep a massive gaming rig at home for play. But after going hands-on with six Nvidia RTX Spark laptops launching later this year, I can confidently say that era is over.

Put simply, this is shaping up to be a game-changer. Packing 6,144 CUDA cores into thin and light notebooks like these, it’s bridging the gap between serious productivity and high-end gaming. And crucially, game developers are already jumping on board to support it — ensuring vital anti-cheat software compatibility is ready to go.

But packing a powerful GPU into a sleek chassis doesn’t automatically make it a great gaming machine. Other factors are just as vital like how the keyboard feels, how loud the fans are and display quality.

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I spent extensive time playing on six different models, and here’s my definitive RTX Spark gaming tier list, ranked from worst to best.

A dream for gamers

(Image credit: Future)

Before I get there, though, this isn’t my first rodeo with Spark. I did get to try the chip out at Computex this year (on my Birthday of all days). And since that was a much earlier version of what I saw here at Gamescom, here are some general updates:

More laptops, more fun: At Computex, only the Surface Laptop Ultra was turned on and usable. However, this time around they were all active and usable.

At Computex, only the Surface Laptop Ultra was turned on and usable. However, this time around they were all active and usable. Backing up their claims: Nvidia is touting 1440p gaming at over 100 FPS. Of course, with no visible FPS counter, I can’t confirm that specifically, but to the eye, all the games were running significantly over 60 FPS — settings at a range of medium to high (depending on the title) and DLSS turned on.

Nvidia is touting 1440p gaming at over 100 FPS. Of course, with no visible FPS counter, I can’t confirm that specifically, but to the eye, all the games were running significantly over 60 FPS — settings at a range of medium to high (depending on the title) and DLSS turned on. So many developers on board: Turns out if you’re Nvidia, you have a fair bit of influence to get publishers on board. Windows on Arm is getting a shot in the arm thanks to anti-cheat support and a massive number of studios jumping on board to work on Arm-native versions of their games.

Turns out if you’re Nvidia, you have a fair bit of influence to get publishers on board. Windows on Arm is getting a shot in the arm thanks to anti-cheat support and a massive number of studios jumping on board to work on Arm-native versions of their games. Emulation looks much better: The fact Pragmata was even running through the Windows Prism emulation layer to make it play nice on an Arm chip was quite the achievement at Computex. But there definitely was a little bit of fuzziness to the gameplay looking back. Now, with four games including 007 First Light all emulated, they’re all crystal clear and playing great with no discernible latency.

Put simply, things have definitely moved on since June, and anything with that RTX Spark sticker on the body is going to be a mighty tasty machine to get, come this fall. That being said, I’m here to talk about how some of these specific laptops fare for gaming on a build level — not a chip level.

RTX Spark laptop (for gaming) tier list: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Form Factor Display Key Strength Gaming Tier HP OmniBook Ultra 16 16-inch Clamshell OLED (High-Refresh) Near-mechanical keyboard tactility & stealth chassis S-Tier MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ 16-inch 2-in-1 OLED Panel Convertible tent-mode gaming with controller A-Tier Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n 15-inch Clamshell OLED Panel Superb keyboard ergonomics & premium build A-Tier Asus ProArt P14 14-inch Clamshell 3K OLED MacBook Pro build quality (loud under load) B-Tier Surface Laptop Ultra 15-inch Clamshell Mini-LED PixelSense (3:2) Stunning display, but sharp wrist-rest edges B-Tier Dell XPS 16 16-inch Clamshell Tandem OLED Gorgeous design, but zero-gap keys falter in gaming C-Tier

C-tier: A laptop wearing a suit

Now don’t get me wrong, the Dell XPS 16 is an undeniably good-looking laptop that will easily elicit an “oh that’s a cool thing” reaction when you pull it out in a meeting. The utilitarian body is sleek and that Tandem OLED display is super vivid.

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But is this a safe space? Because that keyboard is problematic for gaming to put it mildly. It’s a flat chiclet board with zero gaps between the keys. Doom: The Dark Ages exposed the gaming flaws of a keyboard like this, as the lack of key definition had me panickedly looking down mid-battle to ensure I was on the WASD.

Like I said earlier this year, with a little time you can get used to this for productivity. But for gaming, it's not quite there.

B-Tier: Productivity first, gaming second

(Image credit: Future)

These two are quite a bit better for gaming on an ergonomic level, but aren’t all the way there compared to some superior tactility further up this list.

First up is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra: packing a delicious 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen display with 3:2 aspect ratio. That taller screen may be more productivity-focused, but it’s gonna be great for RTS games too.

But again, the keyboard falters here slightly. Not that it’s bad, it’s a great-feeling tactile set of keys for productivity for sure. But for gaming, the dish of each key is far too subtle and the sharpness of those edges do cut into your wrists. So it firmly sits in the “it’s okay” category for gameplay.

(Image credit: Future)

Slightly better for play is my original personal favorite from Computex — the Asus ProArt P14. Basically, Asus understood the assignment and gave me a Windows equivalent of a MacBook Pro in its design and ergonomics. The keyboard’s better here for demanding gameplay too, and that 3K OLED display is mesmerizing.

But what do you get when you cram this much power into a small body? Loud fans to get all the heat out. To my ears at least, this was the loudest laptop in the testing room. It’s a great hybrid machine, but make sure you get a good gaming headset to drown out that fan noise.

A-Tier: Great all-rounders

(Image credit: Future)

Now we’re moving closer to the elite if gaming is a priority for your RTX Spark machine. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n boasts a great premium design with another vivid OLED display.

For gameplay, there are very few genuine downsides here — capped off by Lenovo’s trademark excellent keyboard ergonomics. The only reason it’s here in the A-tier is because one company has pulled a blinder with its board (more on that in a moment).

(Image credit: Future)

Then there’s the MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+. Yes, the keyboard is a little too heavy on the RGB lighting for my personal taste, but it feels good to tap away on, the OLED screen is a lovely flash flood of color, and it’s a 2-in-1 form factor that allows for tent mode gaming with a controller. That’s something none of these other options can do.

S-Tier: The unexpected champion

Which leaves one: the HP OmniBook Ultra 16. When I first saw this laptop at Computex, it looked like a decidedly “just fine” device. I expected it to just be another laptop more suited to work over play. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

There’s of course a crispy and gorgeous OLED panel here that moves fluidly, but that’s not the real champion feature here. That belongs to the keyboard, which elevated this machine to the top of the list. It’s a chiclet board, but the well defined keys and travel make it feel almost mechanical-like. It feels fantastic during gameplay, and with slick stylings to the chassis, it’s the ultimate stealth gaming laptop.

Plenty to look forward to

(Image credit: Future)

The RTX Spark lineup proves that the days of compromising between a sleek daily driver and a capable gaming machine are finally coming to a close. These six distinct options will hit the market soon, and while I can scrutinize them from a gaming perspective, they’re meant for so much more.

As CEO Jensen Huang said himself when I got the chance to talk to him: “we’re focused on reinventing the PC.” There’s going to be something for everyone in this range. So I have to ask — if you’ve got the budget for one of these notebooks, which one would you spend your money on?

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