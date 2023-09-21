Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review: Watch out, MacBook Pro

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 promises MacBook Pro-killing graphics performance in a much more versatile design, complete with flexibile touchscreen and included pen. It's kind of like a MacBook Pro and iPad Pro had a baby.

Microsoft promises up to twice the graphics performance of a MacBook Pro with M2 Max chip — if you go for the highest end RTX 4060 GPU — and up to 18 hours of battery life. And you get an Intel Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core i7 H series CPU in a design that weighs under 4.5 pounds.

I went hands-on with one at a Microsoft event in NYC — here's what I think so far.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price from $1,999 Display 14.4-inch (2400x1600) 120Hz PixelSense touchscreen CPU Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050-4060 RAM 16-64GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB - 2TB SSD Ports Thunderbolt 4/USB-C x2, USB-A, microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 1080p Surface Studio Camera w/ IR camera Battery life 16-19 hours advertised, depending on config Dimensions 12.72 x 9.06 x 0.86 inches Weight 4.18 lbs (integrated graphics), 4.37 lbs (Nvidia GPU)

(Image credit: Future)

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 has a release date of October 3, and it has a starting price of $1,999. The starting configuration has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

If you're willing to pay $2,399, you'll get a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. A 32GB version costs $2,799, while the RTX 4060 version goes for $3,299. The top-end model with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and RTX 4060 costs $3,699.

Surface Laptop Studio 2: Design

(Image credit: Future)

The Surface Laptop Studio stands out with a flexible display that you can pull forward, and there's a dock for the included pen right underneath the front lip of the laptop. It's all housed in a solid aluminum enclosure that weighs 4.18 pounds for the Intel graphics model and 4.37 pounds for the Nvidia GPU model.

At 12.72 x 9.06 x 0.86 inches, this is one of the thicker 14-inch laptops around. For example, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is just 0.61 inches thick and weighs 3.6 pounds for the M2 Max model.

Overall, the design feels solid, but at least to my eyes the bezels on this system are quite prominent. It doesn't seem like a 2023 laptop.

What does feel nice is the haptic touchpad, which has improved sensitivity. The fairly chunky keyboard offers plenty of travel as well.

Surface Laptop Studio 2: Ports

(Image credit: Future)

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 features 2 USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and a full-size USB-A port that's new. Plus, Microsoft added a microSD card reader, which creative pros will appreciate.

You'll also find a 3.5mm headphone jack and Surface connect port for power.

Surface Laptop Studio 2: Display

(Image credit: Future)

The Surface Laptop Studio 2's 14.4-inch display is pretty stunning in person. It offers fairly wide viewing angles and was bright and colorful when looking at YouTube trailers. You can pull the display forward when you want to sit back and stream a movie or show, or use the included pen to sketch or draw on the screen.

The screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This panel supports Dolby Vision and has a rated brightness of 650 nits for HDR content.

Surface Laptop Studio 2: Specs and performance

(Image credit: Future)

Equipped with an 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics, Microsoft says this new laptop provides double the overall power and graphics performance. But it also depends on which configuration you get.

If you're a gamer or need a beefy GPU for creative tasks, you'll want to upgrade from the base Intel Iris GPU to the Nvidia RTX 4060 or 4070. During a demo I was pretty amazed how quickly the Surface Laptop Studio 2 could fill in the background for a portrait image using generative AI in Adobe Photoshop. The system went out to the cloud and matched the landscape and filled in all the details to the left and right.

In another demo, Microsoft showed us how the Surface Laptop Studio 2 can handle the complex lighting effects in Cyberpunk 2077. Seeing the light reflecting off the water was impressive, though there wasn't much else going on in the scene.

You also get up to 64GB of RAM for serious multitasking and up to 2TB of storage.

Surface Laptop Studio 2: Battery life

(Image credit: Future)

We'll be putting the Surface Laptop Studio 2 through our own battery test, but at least the rated battery life seems impressive. The Intel Iris X3 graphics model is rated for 19 hours of usage.

That number goes down to 18 hours for Nvidia graphics model, and it's 16 hours if you opt for 2TB of storage.

Windows 11 Copilot

A big part of the Windows 11 experience for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Copilot, which is Microsoft's supercharged AI companion for the desktop, Office 365 apps, Edge and Bing. Forget Cortana — Microsoft’s new AI assistant Copilot (which rolls out to all Windows 11 users September 26) can help you do everything from summarizing meetings and emails to creating images and presentations.

Copilot is supposed to make your life easier by living in the taskbar, so it's always at the ready. One neat example is that Copilot can help read texts from your phone and craft replies, taking the context of the conversation into perspective. And it can make recommendations on the fly.

Surface Laptop Studio 2: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 looks like a strong competitor to the MacBook Pro 14-inch, at least before the M3 models debut. You get a big boost in performance in a design that lets you decide how you want to interact with it, whether it's keyboard and touchpad, touchscreen or pen.

I also appreciate the new ports and optional Nvidia graphics. But this laptop is on the thick and heavy side. Stay tuned for our full review to see if the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a stellar sequel.