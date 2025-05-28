Google is celebrating Google Photos' 10th anniversary with improved editing and new ways to share — here’s what’s coming

Google Photos has reached the 10th anniversary of the day it first launched, and in celebration, we're getting a host of new features.

As one of the best photo apps on the market at the moment, there are a lot of things to love about Google Photos. We've seen a lot of changes in the app since it was released, especially with the rise of Google Gemini. It looks like more are on the horizon, however, as Google shared two new features coming for users in a recent blog post.

These new features are both major quality of life improvements, with the first offering more control and options while editing. The second looks to make sharing your albums even easier.

So, let's get into these changes to see what is coming for Google Photos in the coming months.

A new and easier to use editor

Adding Gemini into Google Photos was a major step, and now Google is launching a brand new editor to make use of the AI.

You'll be able to use AI-powered suggestions that will combine multiple effects onto your image — helping you quickly get exactly what you were looking for. You'll even be able to tailor the suggestions to better fit your needs and wants.

(Image credit: Google)

If you think that this might lead to less control over your edits, then Google has you covered. You can choose to tap specific parts of the image to see suggested tools for editing that area. For instance, tapping the background will see the AI offer you tools to build it out or change the lighting.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Google)

Speaking of tools, the update will also combine the most popular tools like Reimagine and the Pixel 9's Autoframe, with other controls like brightness and contrast, into one easy-to-find place. This makes it a lot easier to find the tools you need, rather than having to switch between windows.

(Image credit: Google)

All of these features will roll out globally to Android devices next month, with iOS devices getting access later in the year.

Sharing your images is going to get even easier

Once you've actually edited your photos then you're going to want to share them with your friends and family. That's now even simpler as Google has started to roll out the ability to generate a QR code for each album.

Once the code is generated, people can easily scan it to have instant access to the album's contents, as well as the option to add their own. You can even print the code off yourself, which will be a massive time saver for anyone running an event or sharing images of a party.

Overall, these changes will no doubt help to keep Google Photos as the premier choice for most users. However, to get the most out of the app, we'd recommend getting one of the best Android phones, especially one of the best camera phones, to make sure your images are at their best.