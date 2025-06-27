Google's Pixel Camera now teaches you how to use all the best features — here's how

Google has started to roll out a new feature that wants to help you get the most out of your Pixel phone's camera app.

With the launch of Android 16 and the recent June 2025 Feature Drop, we’ve seen Google unveil a bunch of new additions, including a Pixel VIP widget and Google Photos’ new editing tools. However, one of the announced features, the “camera education hub,” didn't go live when the 2025 update was released. But things have started moving as Google Pixel users are gaining access to the feature.

The education hub serves as a means to inform users of what their Pixel device's camera can do, through the use of tips and sample shots. To take a look, users only need to tap the new “?” icon that appears in the top right corner of their app. When opened, Google will first present the users with a variety of sample shots to help inform them what each camera mode and option is capable of.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s also a floating button at the bottom of the screen labelled “Open Camera,” which will instantly take you back to the main camera viewfinder interface. However, while it is always visible while in the education hub, it won’t take you to the camera mode you were looking at when you first opened the hub. This is an odd omission, but one I imagine will be patched eventually.

(Image credit: Future)

Also, while you can find tips relating to the 10-bit HDR video recording, manual lens recording, Pro controls and Locked Folders at the bottom of the screen, there is no mention of Social Share. This would appear to indicate that Google has no intention of returning the feature after it was removed in the recent Feature Drop.

This education hub is the kind of feature that I wish we saw more of, as it does a lot for new users of a device. Both the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9a sit as some of the best camera phones on the market, but figuring out how to use some of the camera features can be overwhelming. This is especially true for older users, and the education hub could be a major advantage for them. However, there are some minor annoyances, like the Open Camera button, that need to be solved in future patches.

We found that the education hub was available on our Pixel devices, as have other publications, indicating that this is a global rollout. If users are interested in trying this out, you should make sure your Pixel's camera app is updated to the latest version, as the hub will reportedly not show up on releases older than version 9.9.

