Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch event rumored — and it’s sooner than we thought

Earlier this week, we heard rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be delayed. Rather than a mid-April release, as had been rumored, sources claimed that could be pushed back by as much as 2 months. Thankfully, though, the latest report is a little more optimistic.

According to a new report from SamMobile, Samsung may have already scheduled a date for the Galaxy S25 Edge launch event: Tuesday May 13. If this is true, it means that Samsung’s skinny phone will only be a month later than initially thought. Which isn’t so bad, in the grand scheme of things.

SamMobile goes on to claim that Samsung isn’t scheduling an Unpacked event for the S25 Edge, as it does with new Galaxy S and Galaxy Z phones. Instead they claim that Samsung will have a smaller online-only presentation.

Sadly, we still don’t have any clue on when the Galaxy S25 Edge might go on sale. While it would make sense for the company to release the phone within a few weeks of launch, that’s not guaranteed.

It's also not clear why there was a delay in the first place, and depending on what caused that, it may influence the gap between launch and release date too.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What we know

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge was coming back in January, following the Galaxy S25 series launch. It’s also been teasing the new phone at various points, with a special display at both Unpacked and MWC 2025. Despite this, there are still a lot of things we don’t know.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to have a 6.7-inch display, with rumors suggesting that it may come with 2K resolution. The frame of the phone is also rumored to be made out of titanium, and combined with the thin profile could mean that the S25 Edge is extremely light weight.

We’re not quite sure how thin the phone will be, but figures like 5.84mm and 6.4mm have been floating around. Show models have confirmed that the phone will have two rear cameras rather than the usual three. We’re also assuming that, like the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, it will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Those models were only ever on show in silver, but word is that we may also see black and “icyblue” options go on sale as well.

Until we know more, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hub for all the latest news and rumors about the phone.