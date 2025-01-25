7 ways I use Gemini Advanced — and why I think it's worth it

Every time I use Google's Gemini Advanced, I am even more impressed by the chatbot’s ability to take on everything from content creation to coding with ease. Unlike regular Google Gemini, which is free, Gemini Advanced is available through the Google One AI Premium Plan at $19.99 per month. As someone who both studies chatbots and has extensive experience with prompt engineering, I feel that the AI’s comprehensive suite of features are worth the price tag.



The extensive features available through the paid plan are designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and data management. Depending on how and why you use Google Gemini, the Advanced plan might be what you need to further integrate AI into your workflow. Here are seven reasons why I believe subscribing to Gemini Advanced is worth the investment.

1. Access to Google's most capable AI models

(Image credit: Gemini 2)

With the AI landscape evolving as quickly as it does, having access to the most capable AI models can make a big difference. For example, the quality and speed of Gemini Advanced AI models such as Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 2.0 are far better than their predecessors.

If you are looking for a model that excels in complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, and creative collaboration, then consider upgrading to a model that can tackle intricate projects with greater efficiency. More casual users may not deem this necessary.

2. Expanded context window for in-depth analysis

(Image credit: Future)

Gemini Advanced offers a substantial increase in the context window, accommodating up to 1 million tokens. If you’re someone that regularly needs large documents summarized for school or work, Gemini Advanced can handle summarizing that 100-page PDF or even books up to 1,500 pages.

I have found this feature alone is worth the subscription. I simply upload a document and get the bullet points I need without spending hours reading.

3. Seamless integration with Google Workspace

(Image credit: Google)

The subscription integrates Gemini into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and other Google Workspace applications. This integration streamlines workflows by providing AI-powered assistance directly within these tools, enhancing productivity and collaboration.

Upload a document to summarize and then have the AI email it to you and add a date to your Google calendar for the presentation on the material. Once you discover how efficient you become with the AI integration, you’ll see that the subscription pays for itself with the time you save.

4. Substantial Cloud storage with Google One

(Image credit: Google)

Subscribers receive 2 TB of cloud storage through Google One, offering ample space for storing documents, photos, and other files. This benefit ensures that users have sufficient storage to support both personal and professional needs. That is a massive amount of storage and just an added bonus to the subscription.

5. Priority access to new features

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Gemini Advanced subscribers enjoy priority access to Google's latest AI features and updates. As a subscriber, I was among the first to try Gemini 2.0 and was amazed by how much better it was than previous models.

This early access allows users to leverage cutting-edge tools and functionalities ahead of general availability, maintaining a competitive edge.

6. Enhanced data privacy and security

(Image credit: Google)

Google ensures that files uploaded for analysis with Gemini Advanced are not used to train its models, maintaining user confidentiality. Free users of Gemini do not get this extra privacy, which almost feels like a must at this point.

Additionally, the subscription includes other Google One benefits, such as a VPN for enhanced online security.

7. Comprehensive subscription package

(Image credit: Google Gemini)

Beyond AI capabilities, the Google One AI Premium Plan encompasses various perks, including sharing benefits with up to five family members, advanced photo editing features, and premium support, offering a holistic and cost-effective solution for users seeking a multifaceted subscription service.

Final thoughts

As a heavy user of Gemini, I made the switch to Gemini Advanced after a free trial. If you’re wondering whether or not to make the leap, you can try the premium features for free for one month. After that, you can get two months at a discount. The option to try before making a commitment is nice, but if you’re like me, I have a feeling you’re going to fall in love with the robust combination of advanced AI functionalities.

For me, the seamless integration with essential productivity tools, substantial cloud storage, and priority access to new features, make the subscription a valuable investment.