I test wireless earbuds for a living — here's my top picks for every budget

There are loads of earbuds out there if you're looking for a new pair of wireless companions. From buds that cost as little as $10 all the way up to some incredibly expensive options, there's a pair for everyone.

But which would I recommend at each budget? I test earbuds every day as part of my job, so I want help you choose the best wireless earbuds for you. To do that, I've broken down my top picks by budget, taking into consideration design, comfort, controls, audio quality, battery life, special features and more.

No matter the money you've got to spend, lets find you some excellent earbuds.

$10-$100 — JLab JBuds Mini

(Image credit: JLab)

The JLab JBuds mini are the perfect way to get some very solid earbuds without breaking the bank. They cost just $39, making them by far some of the cheapest earbuds we've ever tested at Tom's Guide, and they rank amongst the best cheap wireless earbuds thanks to their great value.

You can't expect game-changing audio considering they cost less than a tank of gas, but they still sound better than anything else for the price. There are decent highs, reasonable mids, and surprisingly impactful bass for something so small.

And small they are. The case comes with a little keyring attachment so that you can keep them on you at all times, and the case is tiny enough that it won't cause issues in your pocket. There's no ANC on board, but the battery life of 5.5 hours is decent considering their size.

JLab JBuds Mini: was $39 now $29 at Amazon The truly tiny JBuds Mini are one of the smallest earbud options around, fitting into any pocket you could think of. They sound great for the size and the price, and they won't break the bank thanks to their extremely low price. We love the JBuds Mini overall as a budget option.

$100-$150 — Sony WF-C710N

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

These might be the best affordable earbuds we've ever tested. They get very close to the WF-1000XM5 when it comes to their performance and noise canceling despite costing less than half the price. I've frequently said that they'd the buds I'd buy with my money — and I stick by that.

For their $129 price tag you get excellent sound, and some very impressive ANC. When we tested the WF-C710N, we compared them to far more expensive models and they either matched or exceeded their sonic performance. Mighty impressive.

But all that pales in comparison to the best part — the transparent blue colorway that you can get them in. It looks like they're made of molten Jolly Ranchers, and I wish that all my earbuds came in a similar hue.

Sony WF-C710N: $129 at Amazon The transparent blue WF-C710N might just be our favorite earbuds ever released for under $150. They comfortable, very well priced, and filled with tech that makes them feel like they're worth a whole lot more than you pay for them.

$150-$200

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Bose are well known for making headphones and earbuds with the best noise canceling, and then offering a slightly cheaper version for those who aren't so rich of blood. The QuietComfort Earbuds are Bose's cheaper pair of earbuds, and they're a great option for the $150-$200 price point.

Thanks to their fitting wings and silicon wraparounds they're very comfortable, and the ANC offered blocks loads and loads of noise when you're out and about. The sound is good too, and the touch controls are simple and intuitive.

Their battery life is actually better than the more expensive QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, with the buds lasting for 8.5 hours. That's some decent staying power, and plenty to get you through the day.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024): $179 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds get you great ANC without spending as much as Bose's more expensive earbuds. They have a very comfortable fit, better battery than their more expensive cousins, and they look very fetching in this calm violet colorway.

$200-$250 — AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

"Why can't I quit you?"

The ever present AirPods Pro 2 remain a top pick for anyone look for solid buds between $200 and $250. They sound good, offer great noise canceling, and they're super easy to use. The best AirPods are a stellar option for iPhone users in particular.

They connect to your Apple devices like magic, without needing to dip into any menus or annoying pairing process. It just kind of... works. It's the reason they've got such a prominent place in my rotation, and it makes them a great buy over all.

An update to the USB-C version also brought hearing aid functionality, which is a slick bonus. They're rounded out with some impressive Spatial Audio. They're very good buds, and less than their flagship competition.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 might not be the newest AirPods in the world, but they're still a great option for iPhone users. They connect like magic, feature great ANC and sound, and the Spatial Audio on board is very good.

$250-$300 — Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

(Image credit: Future)

Bose and noise canceling go hand in hand, and the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds show off what the brand is capable off. Magical noise canceling is the name of the game here, blocking out just about everything while providing some of the best comfort around.

They sound good too, and you can adjust the signature in the app to dial them in to your sonic preferences. I love the little buds — they're actually my go-to when I'm out and about, living pretty much permanently in my pocket.

At this price, there is some stiff competition from the Sony WF-1000XM5, but the noise canceling of Bose's buds means they eke out a victory in my mind.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $299 at Amazon If you want the best noise canceling possible, then look no further than the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. They combine incredible ANC with great comfort for the best buds to buy in their price point. Battery life isn't the best, but their noise canceling sure is.

$300-$350

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Interestingly, you don't need to spend that much more money to get even better buds. The Noble Fokus Amadeus pack in some wicked noise canceling and a very comfortable fit while showing both Sony and Bose how it's down when it comes to sound quality.

There's nothing that sounds this good for less. They have a perfectly balanced sound signature, bringing detail and width to the table. Their personalized sound mode in the Fokus app is very good as well, and makes sure they sound their best no matter your hearing ability.

They're not cheap, but then you get them in your ears and you realize why — they're a top notch pair of earbuds that make everything else seem like toys.

Noble Fokus Amadeus: $320 at Amazon The Noble Fokus Amadeus are the most expensive buds on my list, but they offer excellent sound that outperforms anything that's similarly priced. They're comfortable too, and the ANC is very good thanks to their selection of flanged tips.

