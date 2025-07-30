I test noise-canceling headphones for a living — here's my top picks under $100

"The best noise-canceling headphones often come with higher prices, and more premium feature sets." That's something I might have said a few years ago, but they're now more accessible than ever thanks to some great budget options.

While there are some truly standout models that cost $400 or more, there are a handful of headphones under $100 that deliver good sound and good noise cancelation.

If you're looking to spend as little as possible for a pair of headphones that can block out the world, there are some great values to be had. Here are three sub-$100 ANC headphones that I've tested that give you everything you need.

The 1More Sonoflow Pro deliver features that you'd normally expect from something more premium at a price you can afford. They're a light pair of headphones with lovely soft padding, which means they're comfortable over long periods of time. The physical controls are easy to use, and easy to find when you can't see them. Which is good, given they're going to live on your head.

The sound is good, with a welcoming sonic experience that offers clear details. There's still plenty of bass though, and the mids are well represented, too.

For less than $90 they're a great option if you're looking for something nice and cheap that still offers noise canceling for the train.

JLab JBuds Lux ANC

There have to be some sacrifices made on the alter of price when it comes to headphones this cheap — in the case of the JBuds Lux ANC, it's a lack of protective hardcase.

Other than that you're getting a pair of super comfortable headphones that don't cost loads of money while offering a 70-hour battery life and ANC that's much better than you'd expect for the price. They sound good too, with some great bassy rumble to keep them engaging while listening.

That low price makes sure you won't pay too much either — if you can live without a hard case, these are a wallet- and ear-pleasing sub-$100 option.

Soundcore Space One

There's something different about the Space One, and that's their wonderful sense of style. Where headphones at this price usually settle for a standard-looking black or gray chassis that wouldn't inspire anyone, the Space One feature a design that makes them look unlike anything else. There are fun colors, sleek metallic accents, and sturdy feeling plastic throughout to make sure you feel like you've got your money's worth.

They sound good, and feature a comfortable fit thanks to some lovely soft padding foam. 40 hours of battery is good too, especially when the ANC is turned on. Physical controls round out a great budget over-ears package.

We gave them a solid 4-star rating when we reviewed them, and they still hold up as one of the best cheap wireless headphones.

