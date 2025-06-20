7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and more (June 20-22)

Finding your next binge is a breeze when you consult our roundup of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and more of the best streaming services.

Headlining the TV slate is "The Gilded Age" season 3, where fashionable hats and sharp elbows clash once again in 1880s New York society. A decade earlier and across the pond, "The Buccaneers" returns for season 2, bringing more romance, rebellion and scandal as American heiresses take London by storm.

Over in the movie realm, "Friendship" delivers a darkly funny take on toxic dynamics between two middle-aged men, while "A Minecraft Movie" brings the pixelated world to life in an unexpectedly heartfelt family adventure. Here’s our guide to what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The Gilded Age’ season 3 (HBO)

The Gilded Age Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

With the battle for the opera settled, the Russells are charging ahead in their campaign to climb even higher on New York’s social ladder, but the city’s old elite isn’t stepping aside without a fight. Bertha (Carrie Coon) sets her sights on marrying Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) to a duke, while George (Morgan Spector) doubles down on his ambitious railroad ventures.

Across Fifth Avenue, tensions simmer at the Brook house. Aunt Agnes (Christine Baranski) fumes as Ada (Cynthia Nixon) starts to come into her own. Meanwhile, romantic sparks are flying: Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) fall deeper into love, and Peggy (Denée Benton) finds herself intrigued by a charming new doctor.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The Buccaneers — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The Buccaneers are back, and this season’s drama is as decadent as ever. Nan St. George (Kristine Froseth) may wear a duchess’s tiara, but all that glitters is not gold. Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), pregnant and headstrong, makes a break from polite society with the ever-enigmatic Guy (Matthew Broome) in tow.

In London, Conchita (Alisha Boe) reigns with wit and flair, but the arrival of a mysterious stranger, played by Leighton Meester, threatens to upend the social order and rewrite the rules of the game.

Episode 1 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘The Waterfront’ (Netflix)

The Waterfront | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From “Dawson’s Creek” creator Kevin Williamson comes a moody Southern saga about a crumbling coastal empire. The Buckleys have long reigned over their North Carolina fishing town, but the tides are turning fast.

Patriarch Harlan (Holt McCallany) is recovering from back-to-back heart attacks, while Belle (Maria Bello) is cutting risky deals behind closed doors. Their children aren’t faring much better: Cane (Jake Weary) is unraveling, and Bree (Melissa Benoist) is just trying to stay sober. With $2 million unaccounted for, the DEA closing i and whispers of a drug operation on the docks, the family’s legacy is hanging by a thread.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘We Were Liars’ (Prime Video)

We Were Liars - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Based on E. Lockhart’s hit novel, this twisty Prime Video thriller peels back the layers of wealth, memory, and lies. Every summer, the privileged Sinclair family retreats to their private island paradise, where secrets run deeper than the ocean.

Now 17, Cadence (Emily Alyn) returns after a traumatic accident stole her memory and left her with only pain and fragments. Her childhood crew, the so-called Liars, are keeping their mouths shut, and her former flame, Gat (Shubham Maheshwari), is just as cryptic. With migraines that won’t quit and a sense that something’s been buried, Cadence is determined to uncover the truth.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

New movies

‘Friendship’ (PVOD)

Friendship | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

What starts as a neighborly hangout turns into a full-blown psychological tailspin in this black comedy about the quiet desperation of trying to make a new friend as an adult. Tim Robinson plays Craig, a needy suburban dad who latches onto his charming new neighbor Austin (Paul Rudd).

What follows is like “I Love You, Man” crash-landing into “Fatal Attraction.” It’s weird, sad and cringe in the best way. Like in his Netflix series “I Think You Should Leave,” Robinson is painfully perfect at making you want to crawl out of your skin.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘A Minecraft Movie’ (HBO Max)

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The hit blockbuster movie adaptation of the hit blockbuster video game digs into the latter’s blocky world and finds surprising heart beneath the pixels. Jason Momoa, Jack Black and a merry band of misfits tumble through a portal into the Overworld, where imagination isn’t optional — it’s survival.

Director Jared Hess (of “Napoleon Dynamite” fame) brings his signature oddball style to a kid-friendly quest that’s part retro gamer tribute, part goofy fantasy romp. Even non-gamers might find themselves mining a little fun here.

Streaming now on HBO Max

‘Sally’ (Disney Plus and Hulu)

SALLY | Official Trailer | National Geographic Documentary Films - YouTube Watch On

Sally Ride became a household name in 1983 as the first American woman in space, but that was only part of the story. In this Nat Geo documentary, director Cristina Costantini and Ride’s partner of 27 years, Tam O’Shaughnessy, piece together a fuller, more complicated picture of a reluctant icon.

The doc traces Ride’s rise through NASA’s boys’ club, the relentless media circus and the quiet relationship she kept out of public view. Using unearthed archival footage, interviews with fellow astronauts and Ride’s own words, “Sally” reintroduces us to the woman behind the astronaut.

Streaming now on Disney Plus and Hulu