Deal Duel: Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Sony WH-1000XM5 — both are on sale, but only one gets my deals approval

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October Prime Day is filled with plenty of great deals, but just because something is on sale doesn't make it an epic value. Oftentimes, those epic purchases are on previous-gen devices which are just as good — or in a few cases — even better than their newer counterparts.

For example, right now you can get the previos-gen Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for just $198 at Amazon. That's the all-time lowest price I've seen for these headphones. However, you can also get the current-gen Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones for $378. Again, that's an all-time price low for Sony's flagship 'phones. But which deal is the best value?

Sony Headphone Deals

Best Value! Save 50% Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $198 at Amazon The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Lowest Price! Save 18% Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459 now $378 at Amazon If you want good sound and ANC packed into a pair of comfortable headphones, now's your chance to pick up the Sony WH-1000XM6 at a discount. They may not top our best headphones page, but they're still an excellent option — especially with the 30+ hours of battery life.

When we first tested the Sony WH-1000XM5, we rated them as the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy. However, the newer WH-1000XM6 instantly dethroned them. Today is the first time both models are selling at their all-time price low, so which should you buy?

In our Sony WH-1000XM6 vs WH-1000XM5 comparison, we flat-out say that you can't go wrong with either pair. However, the $198 WH-1000XM5 are the clear winners in today's Deal Duel. So what's the difference between the two headphones? Well, the WH-1000XM6 feature a new chip, called the "HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1." As a result, there is a tangible increase in the noise canceling over the XM5. However, the XM5 still block plenty of noise.

Call quality on the XM5 is also very good. The multitude of mics means that voices sound clear and natural, while the noise canceling is capable of picking out your voice in noisy environments. While it's true that the WH-1000XM6 are slightly smaller, those of us with larger ears might be better off with the WH-1000XM5.

In terms of battery life, both headphones are nearly the same. You can expect up to 30 hours with ANC, or up to 40 hours with ANC off. Plus, both headphones support USB-PD, meaning a 3-minute quick charge can get you 3 hours of listening time.

So while both deals are great — my value badge goes to the WH-1000XM5. At a time when everyone's trying to stretch their dollar — this is a deal that goes above and beyond.