I used Gemini to make AI backgrounds for my Google Meet calls — here's how you do it

I attend a lot of meetings. And because many of my colleagues are based in a different country, that means a lot of time using Google Meet.

But because Google is currently putting Gemini’s generative smarts into every corner of its ecosystem, I get to have a little bit of AI-assisted fun during these work calls.

Generative backgrounds is a new feature of Google Meet that allows you to prompt Gemini into creating a custom background for your video window. If you have a rather uninspiring office environment — as I do — this is an easy way to add a touch of personality to your call.

Anyone who’s used Google Meet with any regularity will know the service comes with a set of static backgrounds you can sub in for real life. You get the typical office conference room, sun-drenched café or log cabin — but it’s all too easy to log onto a mass call with a few of your workmates (or family members) choosing the same background.

Generative backgrounds lets you come up with something unique that’s a good way to make those weekly team calls a little more inspiring. You may even unearth a fellow sci-fi, fantasy or retro fan among your colleagues when they catch sight of your brand new background.

Here’s how to create your own Google Meet generative AI background.

1. Join the meeting (Image: © Tom's Guide) Start or join your instant or scheduled Google Meet call and tap the three vertical dots in the toolbar to open up the overflow settings. Click (or tap) on “Backgrounds and effects”.

2. Select Generative backgrounds (Image: © Tom's Guide) Look for the pencil icon under the Generative backgrounds title and click on it.

3. Type your prompt (Image: © Tom's Guide) Type your prompt into the text box and use the drop-down box below it for guidance on your overall environment. For example, I used the rather simplistic "a city in the sky prompt" to create something suitably sci-fi for a video call with a colleague. Once you’re happy with your prompt click on the “Create samples” button and Gemini will take about 20 seconds to come up with four different samples.

4. Set your AI background (Image: © Tom's Guide) Click on the background you want to have it automatically applied and saved to your Google Meet profile. If it’s not quite what you’re after, go back and try a more descriptive prompt. For example, you could ask to have your background rendered as photorealistic or in a different type of art style.

Now you’ve made your meetings a little more interesting, perhaps you want to check out some of the other ways Gemini can assist with a Google-optimized workflow. For example, using it to summarize a YouTube video, declutter your desktop or make your own Wordle-style games.

