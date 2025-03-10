New Samsung XR headset report tips mass production for April — but I'm worried about the price

Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset looks set to take on the Apple Vision Pro — packed with a ton of sensors, super-sharp OLED displays and Android XR to bring AI to spatial computing in a big way.

But I’ve got some good news and bad news.

As reported by Business Post, mass production of Samsung’s XR headset is set to start next month with a Q3 release date in mind (July, August or September). But one key detail suggests it could be very expensive.

In short supply

(Image credit: Future)

That detail is the annual production target. At 100,000 headsets, that’s surprisingly low — lower than I expected for sure. This indicates each one takes a lot of high-cost hardware (like 4K OLED display tech from Sony), and could be a complicated build.

One thing that’s for sure is that there is always a direct correlation between these two indicators and the price of it. For example, 500k Apple Vision Pros were built and that was $3,500… So what on earth is Project Moohan going to cost!?

While a specific number isn’t part of the report, I’m getting a little nervous that this could be just as pricey as Apple’s headset, and therein lies the fatal flaw.

Affordability is key

(Image credit: Future)

I do believe spatial computing will be the next thing, but it needs more time in the oven. At the moment, it’s very much a solution in search of a problem. A problem that absolutely nobody has when using a PC or laptop.

Add the steep price tag into the mix, along with the fact that this Android XR headset is (as Google itself says) an “episodic product” — something you will only wear every once in a while.

With that kind of price-to-time equation in people’s minds, you can see why frustrations may grow. It helped me understand my rich friend’s dumbfoundedness when pinching around in visionOS, questioning his £3,500 purchase.

And this is why until we’re at a point that we can clearly answer that spatial computing is very much here, affordability is crucial. Translation: you (and your bank account) will feel much better getting the Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S — the two best VR headsets you can buy right now.