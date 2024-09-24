ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode rolling out right now — here’s what's new

News
By
last updated

The update ChatGPT Plus subscribers have been waiting for is finally here

ChatGPT Advanced Voice running on iPhone
(Image credit: OpenAI)
Jump to:

OpenAI announced today that Advanced Voice Mode is available to ChatGPT Plus users and Team tiers. This new feature promises conversations with a more natural and humanlike experience, enhancing user interactions. We knew this was coming, and this new advancement in Advanced Voice Mode marks a significant step in improving voice interactions for conversational AI.

Advanced Voice Mode utilizes the new GPT-4o model, which combines text, vision, and audio processing for faster, more efficient responses. Unlike its predecessors, users can now experience real-time, emotionally responsive conversations, offering dynamic speech patterns and the AI can even handle interruptions with ease. This new advancement shows that OpenAI continues to pave the way for a smoother more fluid interaction as it leads the way for voice-based AI technology, though it has company from Gemini Live.

ChatGPT Plus users can expect to experience enhanced personalization features, including customized instructions, and superior memory to make each interaction more personalized and tailored to the user. These additional features ensure that AI adapts to individual conversational preferences, making each session more intuitive and natural.

As part of this new rollout, OpenAI has introduced five new voices in addition to the current Standard and Advanced Voice Mode versions. These new voice options give users control over how they interact with the AI.

The update is currently exclusive to ChatGPT Plus and Team users but will soon extend further to Enterprise subscribers as well. Access will be available beginning next week to U.S. subscribers, but those in the EU, UK, Switzerland, Iceland and Norway will have to wait a bit longer until the features are available within their region.

As part of ongoing improvements, OpenAI has enhanced accent recognition in popular foreign languages and improved conversational smoothness and speed. A refreshed design featuring a new animated blue sphere is part of the update to further enhance the experience of Advanced Voice Mode. Excluded from this launch are video and screen sharing features, although OpenAI has hinted at plans to introduce them in future updates.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 213 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
2
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon
$1,299.99
View
Deal ends Mon, Sep 30, 2024
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
Preorder
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
4
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
5
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
6
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
9
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Load more deals

More from Tom's Guide

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer