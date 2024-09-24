ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode rolling out right now — here’s what's new

OpenAI announced today that Advanced Voice Mode is available to ChatGPT Plus users and Team tiers. This new feature promises conversations with a more natural and humanlike experience, enhancing user interactions. We knew this was coming, and this new advancement in Advanced Voice Mode marks a significant step in improving voice interactions for conversational AI.

Advanced Voice Mode utilizes the new GPT-4o model, which combines text, vision, and audio processing for faster, more efficient responses. Unlike its predecessors, users can now experience real-time, emotionally responsive conversations, offering dynamic speech patterns and the AI can even handle interruptions with ease. This new advancement shows that OpenAI continues to pave the way for a smoother more fluid interaction as it leads the way for voice-based AI technology, though it has company from Gemini Live.

Advanced Voice is rolling out to all Plus and Team users in the ChatGPT app over the course of the week.While you’ve been patiently waiting, we’ve added Custom Instructions, Memory, five new voices, and improved accents.It can also say “Sorry I’m late” in over 50 languages. pic.twitter.com/APOqqhXtDgSeptember 24, 2024

ChatGPT Plus users can expect to experience enhanced personalization features, including customized instructions, and superior memory to make each interaction more personalized and tailored to the user. These additional features ensure that AI adapts to individual conversational preferences, making each session more intuitive and natural.



As part of this new rollout, OpenAI has introduced five new voices in addition to the current Standard and Advanced Voice Mode versions. These new voice options give users control over how they interact with the AI.

The update is currently exclusive to ChatGPT Plus and Team users but will soon extend further to Enterprise subscribers as well. Access will be available beginning next week to U.S. subscribers, but those in the EU, UK, Switzerland, Iceland and Norway will have to wait a bit longer until the features are available within their region.

As part of ongoing improvements, OpenAI has enhanced accent recognition in popular foreign languages and improved conversational smoothness and speed. A refreshed design featuring a new animated blue sphere is part of the update to further enhance the experience of Advanced Voice Mode. Excluded from this launch are video and screen sharing features, although OpenAI has hinted at plans to introduce them in future updates.

