When an extreme sense of listlessness engulfs you, it’s easy to just lie back and enter extreme lazy mode as you attempt to sleep off your bored state.

I’m certainly guilty of trying to defeat my boredom by just staring at the ceiling, closing my eyes and trying everything in my power to envision something fun to do that's out of the norm. When I do find something to do, I’m prone to watching another marathon of First 48, sitting down for my 100th viewing of The Dark Knight or making my mood even worse by repeatedly losing in ranked matches in whatever fighting game I chose to play.

Lately, I’ve been perusing ChatGPT’s massive bank of plugins and have discovered the most beneficial uses for some of them. So far, I’ve discovered how good they can be when you need some assistance for your side hustle, protect yourself from scams, get exposed to movie & music recommendations, etc.

My latest journey into the ChatGPT plugins directory led me to find the best ones that cater to folks who are looking for suggestions on how to conquer their tedium and do something lively.

1. AllTrails

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Getting out of the house to bask in the great outdoors is always a viable option worth considering when boredom takes over you. AllTrails stands out as a quality plugin aimed at helping users find their next hiking, walking and biking trail adventure. It’s worth giving this plugin a try by prompting it to help you find either type of trail to enjoy based on the level of difficulty and scenery you’re looking for.

The following list of prompts I’ve placed below should give you a good idea of how to get the best outdoor journey recommendations from the AllTrails plugin:

I'm a beginner hiker. Find me [number] trails that will help me get more comfortable hiking without feeling overwhelmed.

Find me [number] beautiful hiking trails I can explore this weekend. I want incredible views, interesting scenery and trails that aren't too challenging.

I'm looking for a hidden-gem hiking trail with waterfalls, lakes or amazing photo opportunities. Find me some options.

2. Viator

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Viator can set you on your way to the best experiences at far-flung locations, but it also works just as well at showcasing amazing attractions near your location. Tapping into its ChatGPT plugin can definitely work to your benefit, since you can use it to potentially find cooking classes, activities that are usually out of your comfort zone that you want to try for the first time, excursions and other types of unforgettable experiences.

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Using any of the prompts listed below could lead you to the sort of activities you never once considered and end up enjoying more than expected:

Find me [number] unusual experiences within an hour of my location that I probably wouldn't think to try.

I'm looking for something adventurous to do this weekend. Find me experiences that are fun, memorable and a little outside my comfort zone.

Find me the most unusual food experiences available in my area.

3. Ticketmaster

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I’m a fiend for live events. Concerts, Broadway shows, basketball games, stand-up comedy shows and wrestling shows take up the majority of the live experiences I enjoy the most. The Ticketmaster plugin has done a great job of highlighting those types of events in my home state and beyond. It’s worth mentioning your price range whenever you prompt this plugin to direct you to the live events you’re searching for.

The following prompts should give you a good idea of how to get the best live event recommendations from this plugin:

Find me a live event under $75 that would make a great night out.

Find me [number] fun events happening near me over the next month. Include concerts, comedy shows, sporting events and unusual live experiences.

Find me a great live music event that would make for an unforgettable date night.

4. Etsy

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The Etsy plugin can be prompted to find you its best products based on what you’re interested in. The online marketplace houses a bunch of DIY kits that might just get you addicted to your newest hobby. Crafters, bakers and hobbyists will get plenty of enjoyment out of using this plugin to find the sort of goods that will get your creative juices flowing.

For anyone reading this right now who wants to use Etsy to discover their next DIY obsession, try out any of the following prompts:

Find me [number] unusual DIY hobby kits that I can try at home. I want something creative that I've probably never attempted.

I'm looking for a new hobby that doesn't involve screens. Find me some interesting beginner-friendly craft kits.

Find me a creative project I can complete in one afternoon for under [price].

5. Emaqi

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On its own, Emaqi is a digital manga service that features officially licensed Japanese manga for English-language readers in the US and Canada. I’ve used it as more of a physical manga curator that puts a whole bunch of titles on my radar, which usually ends with me going out to pick them up and spending the day being immersed in them. If you’re looking to start your manga journey or are just on the lookout for titles you may not have known about beforehand, it’s worth testing Emaqi’s near-limitless manga knowledge.

The following list of prompts should help you find your next manga obsession and inject a bit more reading into your free time:

Recommend [number] manga series for someone who loves mystery, psychological thrillers and unexpected plot twists.

Find me funny manga that I can read when I want something lighthearted.

Introduce me to 10 underrated manga series that deserve more attention.

6. Chessy

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If you feel like staying in while also working your brain muscles, the Chessy plugin works as a fun option that you should try out. It places you in a battle of wits as you play a game of chess against ChatGPT, where you can prompt it to break the inner workings of the game down for you if you’re just starting. Even experienced players who want to see if their chess skills measure up to those of AI should spend some time with this plugin. Improving your strategic thinking and taking those newly found chess skills to human games is the way to go once you’ve challenged ChatGPT a few times.

The next set of prompts highlights the best ways to turn the chatbot into your finest digital chess challenger:

Let's play chess. I'm a beginner, so explain the reasoning behind your moves without making the game too easy.

Let's play chess, but after every five moves, give me a quick assessment of how I'm doing.

I want to improve at chess. Play against me and point out my biggest mistakes after the game.

7. Trivana

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Watching my friends and family get all extra animated during a random hangout at somebody’s house sits on my list of the top fun things to do on the weekend. It’s especially entertaining when screaming matches break out (the friendly type, not the angry type) when everyone’s trying to come up with the right answer to a trivia question. ChatGPT’s Trivana plugin stands out as a great tool that will help you have the most fun out of these group gatherings.

Using the next set of prompts should help you create the best trivia nights for you and your knowledgeable crew:

Create a [number]-question trivia game show about [topic]. Make it progressively harder.

Create a competitive trivia game for a group of [number] friends, with funny questions and a final lightning round.

Test my knowledge of weird facts about the world. I want questions that sound completely unbelievable but are actually true.

The takeaway

Getting out of those dreaded doldrums and finding something exciting to do with the help of those aforementioned ChatGPT plugins is worth trying. For someone like me who’s always looking for the best ways to unwind on the weekend and not let boredom overwhelm me, I’ve used that tactic countless times this year. If you’re looking to try something a little different or just want to continue finding the best activities tied to your favorite hobbies, give these plugins and prompts a chance to see where they’ll lead you next.

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