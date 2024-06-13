Samsung Galaxy Watch FE unveiled for $199 — release date, specs and more

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is the first smartwatch to join Samsung's 'Fan Edition' product family, promising a more affordable entry-point to enjoy the company's wearable communication and fitness features. Starting at $199, the Galaxy Watch FE seems to have a lot of good things going for it.

For one, it has the same BioActive health-monitoring sensor found in the Galaxy Watch 6 that powers fitness- and sleep-tracking insights. It also offers FDA-cleared ECG readings and bioelectrical impedance (BIA) scans — features that are usually reserved for the best smartwatches that cost more. Not only does it look very similar to the Watch 6, but it's arriving alongside new watch bands and watch faces for customization, too.

That said, there are some compromises worth noting. It doesn't have the latest processor, so performance could be pale compared to the flagship watch, including the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7. And there's only one size option to choose from. But if you're a Samsung smartphone user that needs an entry-level smartwatch experience, the Galaxy Watch FE could be right for you. Below you'll find everything you need to know.

Galaxy Watch FE: Price and availability

The Bluetooth-only version of the Galaxy Watch FE is available for $199.99 starting June 24, 2024. The LTE-capable version will arrive in October 2024 for $249.99. As a frame of reference, the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $399.99.

If you were to consider the Galaxy Watch FE, Samsung's version of the Apple Watch SE, Samsung managed to undercut Apple by $50. Though Apple's flagship watch series usually costs more than Samsung's flagship, so the Galaxy Watch FE's price seems very fitting.

Galaxy Watch FE vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Specs Compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy Watch FE Galaxy Watch 6 Starting price $199 $299 Colors Black, Pink Gold, Silver Graphite, Gold, Silver Display 1.2-inch, 396x396, Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On 44mm: 1.5-inch 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On; 40mm: 1.3-inch 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Dimensions 39.3 x 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm; 40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm, 28.7g Processor Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Battery 247mAh 44mm: 425mAh; 40mm: 300mAh Durability 5ATM + IP68 5ATM + IP68 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis); temperature sensor, Storage 16GB 16GB Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS

Galaxy Watch FE: Design

At a glance, the Galaxy Watch FE looks pretty much identical to the Galaxy Watch 6. It features the brand's circular, sapphire glass display and aluminum case, complete with two action buttons on the right side. It comes in just one size, 40mm, and is available in three finishes: Black, Pink Gold, and Silver.

The Galaxy Watch FE is releasing alongside some new watch bands compatible with the one-click system the company introduced last year. It makes it a breeze to swap out bands as you please.

Galaxy Watch FE: Features

(Image credit: Future)

You'd think that for the lower price, the Galaxy Watch FE would skimp on features. But surprisingly, you get a lot of the same perks offered by the Galaxy Watch 6. The 3-in-1 BioActive chip combines heart rate, ECG and BIA sensors to provide health insights. The watch can track 100 different workout types, provide running analysis, personalize heart rate zones, warn you when your heart rate is too high, deliver advanced sleep tracking and more. Samsung's native wellness features don't come with any additional fees, either.

That said, it is a Wear OS watch, so you can download a number of third-party apps from the Google Play Store. Otherwise the watch comes pre-loaded with Samsung ecosystem apps as well as certain Google apps like Maps and YouTube Music. There are familiar Samsung ecosystem features including Find My Phone, Camera Controller and Samsung Wallet on the Galaxy Watch FE, too.

The Galaxy Watch FE has a 247mAh battery, though the company is not sharing an estimated battery life. The Galaxy Watch 6 has a larger battery capacity and lasts up to 30 hours (with the always on display enabled), so we expect the Galaxy Watch FE to have a shorter battery life to at least some extent.

Galaxy Watch FE: Outlook

Galaxy FE phones have been successful for Samsung and shoppers alike for several years now, so it makes sense that the Galaxy Watch is getting a similar treatment. The launch timing is a bit unexpected, considering the Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to arrive soon. But perhaps the Galaxy Watch 7 will be more expensive, making the Galaxy Watch FE look like the ultimate bargain.