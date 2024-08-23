Apple Watch Ultra 3 — this one change would convince me to buy one

Opinion
By
published

The Ultra series needs a rethink

Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a piece of weathered wood.
(Image credit: Future)

Let’s face it. The Apple Watch Ultra is an absolute chunk-zilla of a smartwatch. And with rumors hinting of an even larger model possibly on its way, I can hold my tongue no longer — this device is just too darn big.

As with smartphones, the endless quest for even greater screen real estate in the smartwatch realm has gotten out of hand. The Ultra’s 49mm case looks aggressive, oversized and, frankly, silly on my fairly standard 6.5-inch wrist. 

The burly design is also painfully masculine-looking. Perhaps Apple doesn’t think women need or want 100 meters of waterproofing — which is nothing short of preposterous — or maybe the thought process is that those who do won’t mind the clunkiness. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra on an orange rubber strap worn on the wrist of a user

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Considering how badly these tech behemoths want to be considered cool in the eyes of potential customers, offering your best product in just one extra-large size isn’t very cash-money. Maybe they missed the memo but it’s hip to be inclusive with product designs.

I’m here to make the case for a smaller-sized Apple Watch Ultra 3 with all the same features and heady build quality as the larger models. A 40mm Ultra, for example, would be the sweet spot. Heck, it could even be called the Apple Watch SE Ultra, just as long as it doesn’t skimp on tech or environmental sealing like the standard SE models. 

To be fair, Apple isn’t the only brand guilty of neglecting smaller wrists when it comes to rugged flagship models. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is similarly available in only a rather large 47mm case size. 

Considering how badly these tech behemoths want to be considered cool and ‘with it’ in the eyes of potential customers, offering your best product in just one extra-large size isn’t very cash-money. Maybe they missed the memo but it’s hip to be inclusive with product designs. 

The Garmin Fenix 7 range

(Image credit: Garmin)

Perhaps Apple and Samsung should look to Garmin for some design inspiration; the similarly tough-built Fenix 7 smartwatch is available in 42, 47 and 51mm.

Big tech’s love for big screens also flies in the face of current watch fashion trends. From streetwear to formal wear, oversized watches are out and dainty, dressy pieces are in. Again, given Cupurtino’s strong desire to be seen as on-trend, a smaller Ultra Watch model makes even more sense now than ever.

Ultimately, tough-built and well-proportioned needn’t be mutually exclusive, which is why it’s high time Apple gave us dainty-wristed folks what we deserve. Doing so will likely guarantee you at least one customer right here.

Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 