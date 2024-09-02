I'm a side sleeper and I tested a body pillow for the first time — here's how my sleep changed

As a side sleeper, I’ve always been worried about the effect the sleeping position has on my spine, hips, and shoulders. (I’m no stranger to waking up stiff, either.) To add to that, I’m in a constant tug-of-war battle over the duvet with my partner, just so I can have something to pad between my knees. That all changed when I tried the Simba Body Pillow.

Many of this year’s best mattresses offer features designed to make side sleeping more comfortable, but there are accessories you can incorporate, as well. Body pillows are designed to help side sleepers get comfortable and sleep in a way that aligns their spine. This works by the sleeper hugging the pillow and placing it between their knees, relieving the pressure on the hips and straightening the spine.

Now that I’ve tested the Simba Body Pillow, I can't think of sleeping without it. If you're keen to learn more, I'll explain how it works and what I’d recommend for other side sleepers trying to find the best pillow for their sleeping position. If you don't have the best mattress for side sleepers, the Simba Body Pillow can do a lot to make your current bed more comfortable.

My first impressions of the Simba Body Pillow

(Image credit: Future)

As you can imagine, I was pretty excited when the Simba Body Pillow was delivered. It was folded into a compact, reusable bag. When I took it out, the size worried me slightly.

It is 120cm long, 35cm wide, and filled quite firmly with the inner cushion material. I wasn’t surprised or disappointed – after all, it is a body pillow that needs to be a substantial size. However, I was slightly dreading showing my partner.

The second thing I noticed was how cool the pillow was. As someone who has never slept on or tested the best cooling mattresses, toppers, or accessories, I assumed it was somehow damp. But when I remembered it was a cooling pillow, I was pleasantly surprised at how effective Simba's proprietary Stratos technology was.

There was no smell as I unpackaged it, which was a welcome relief, and it felt more firm than I had imagined.

The first night testing the Simba Body Pillow

It initially took a bit of adjusting and rearranging to get into a comfortable position, mainly because I was determined the pillow should face the opposite direction to what the images show you online, but when I turned it around the pillow naturally arranged itself around my body.

I was so relaxed and comfortable that I drifted off to sleep almost immediately. I did turn over a couple of times in the night out of habit and also found the pillow slightly cumbersome and a bit difficult to drag over and rearrange because of its size. (I may have also woken my partner up a few times doing this.) However, as soon as I was in position I fell right back asleep feeling very comfortable.

In the morning I felt well rested and relaxed, which was great considering I usually wake with some stiffness in my lower back and shoulders. As I became used to the Simba Body Pillow and continued using it, the results only got better.

3 ways my sleep changed after using a side sleeper body pillow

1. I stopped overheating

(Image credit: Future)

Needing to bunch up a duvet between my knees to align my spine inevitably led to a lot of heat becoming trapped, and in a city-centre flat in the height of summer, this became unbearable. With a body pillow, I could sleep with less fabric around me, helping me regulate my body temperature and avoid overheating.

The Simba Stratos ‘cool-touch’ tech meant the surface of the pillow was constantly cold. Imagine the feeling of turning your pillow over in the night for the cool side, but all the time. I never woke up hot using it, and I’m a naturally hot sleeper.

The pillow itself also never warmed up, thanks to the breathable cotton cover. Since it’s a body pillow, it was effective in keeping me cool and comfortable all over.

2. I stopped tossing and turning

The long, gently curving shape of the Simba Body Pillow meant that once I got into position, I didn’t feel the need to change my sleeping position. I’m a frequent tosser and turner, mainly because of the pressure side sleeping puts on my hips.

But because my spine was aligned with this pillow, I felt comfortable enough to sleep in the same position almost all night. As you can imagine, this was a welcome relief for my partner and did wonders for the quality of sleep I was getting.

Simba's instructions for how to position the pillow to align your spine are:

Hug one end of the pillow with your arms; wrap your legs around the bottom.

One leg should be on top, with the knee slightly bent.

The other leg should be underneath and a little straighter.

(Image credit: Future)

3. I stopped waking up in the night

Without the need to constantly shuffle, fidget, and change positions, I found I was sleeping solidly through the night. Aside from the shape, the pillow itself was extremely comfortable.

It was quite firm, as it should be to support the weight of your body, but the Simba Renew Bio material offered a soft, cushiony feel that allowed me to sink into the pillow just the right amount.

Because of the curve, I felt it also cradled my head. This helped to keep me in the same position for longer.

The only drawback with a side-sleeper body pillow

As you can imagine, I’m pretty set on using a side-sleeper pillow every night now. I did try a night without it to see how my body would feel, but my bed felt incomplete. Without the body pillow, I felt immediate pressure in my hips and lower back and could not get comfortable. In the middle of the night, I found myself reaching for the pillow again and sleeping soundly.

The only drawback is the size. I have to admit, it did disrupt my partner’s sleep a little and he asked more than once how long I’d be testing it for. We sleep on a full double bed, and the pillow felt like another body squeezed in.

If we had a king (or even a queen), I’m sure it wouldn’t be an issue, but I would be hesitant to recommend the pillow to anyone who shares a double bed.

(Image credit: Future)

How do I know if I need a side sleeper body pillow?

Body pillows can be useful for all kinds of sleepers, but especially for people who sleep on their side, are pregnant, are experiencing joint problems, or experiencing back pain. However, aside from this, anyone can use a body pillow, so it’s about what you find comfortable. Most pillows come with a trial period, so you can try it out and see whether it works for your body.

Top 4 side sleeper body pillows to shop today

1. Simba Body Pillow with Stratos Cool-Touch Tech: Was £109 , now £87.20 at Simba

The recycled plastic fibres that create airy layers inside this pillow help to encourage maximum airflow, which, when combined with the Stratos cool-touch tech, makes it incredibly effective for cooling hot sleepers. Alongside this, the shape and supportive cushioning means you can easily align your spine and keep pressure off your hips and shoulders. Simba offers free next-day delivery and free returns within 14 days.

2. Kally Sleep Body Support Pillow: from £47.99 at Kally Sleep

This body support pillow has a luxury hypoallergenic cover, protecting you from dust mites and bed bugs. However, if you want an extra cosy feel, you can swap it out for a Sherpa fleece cover, perfect for colder nights. This pillow is designed to support your body through recovery, align your spine, improve circulation, and even stop acid reflux. This award winner offers a 14-day sleep trial to see if it’s the right choice for you and free delivery.

3. Tempur-Pedic BodyPillow: 2 for $289 at Tempur-Pedic

A more expensive option is the Tempur-Pedic BodyPillow, made with the signature Tempur Material and filled with shapeable microcushions that respond to the shape and pressure of your body. It has a medium-firm feel that’s perfect for both side sleepers and expectant mothers. A single pillow costs $199, so you're better off buying two for over $100 in savings. (Keep the second one as a spare.) In exchange for the higher price point, you’ll get a 5-year warranty and free shipping.