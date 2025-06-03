7 ways to stay awake after a sleepless night — from hydration to mindfulness

We all know that dreaded feeling of watching the sun come up despite not having a wink of sleep all night. And it’s especially awful when you know you've got a busy day ahead, so you're left questioning, how will I stay awake?

But don't worry. There are certain steps you can take to ease fatigue throughout the day and make it a little easier to stay awake and alert until bedtime comes around. But be weary that there are also things that can make it worse (bingeing on junk food and giving in to a two hour nap, I’m looking at you).



So, we’ve asked Dr. Patel, the resident sleep expert at Time4Sleep , and Vikas Keshri, Psychotherapist and Clinical Director of Bloom Clinical Care Counselling and Therapy Service, which help patients with sleep problems like insomnia, for their top tips on how to stay awake after a sleepless night, plus their opinion on whether you should embrace the nap or not. Here's everything you need to know.

7 ways to stay awake after a sleepless night

1. Mindfulness

Confused and irritated? Us too on no sleep. And it’s no fault of your own. “After a bad night's sleep, the thought process can be irritable and muddled,” Keshri explains.

But, there’s good news. “Short mindfulness practice intervals (even for just 1–2 minutes) can reduce stress, stabilize mood, and make it simpler to concentrate in the present moment,” he says.

To do this, find a quiet place where you can sit or lie down, and focus on your breathing.

Try to clear your head of worry and stress, and focus only on your next slow inhale and exhale. Check out these breathing exercises to find one that suits you.

2. Stay hydrated

“It’s also important to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the day,” says Dr. Patel.

The last thing you want to experience after a sleepless night is dehydration making you feel even more fatigued. Drinking enough water will help you stay alert.

Dr. Patel advises to stick to water, saying “although you may feel the need to drink caffeinated beverages like tea, coffee or energy drinks, it’s best to avoid drinking these to excess, particularly after lunch."

"This is because they can have an impact on the quality of your sleep, especially when consumed close to bedtime,” she explains.

3. Be social

We know it’s the last thing you want to do, but being social can give you that much needed boost of energy.

“Short, friendly social interactions can brighten mood, heighten alertness, and keep you mentally sharp,” Keshri explains.

“Even an informal conversation is an adequate stimulus for your brain, and it can keep you above mental fatigue which is usually present with a lack of sleep,” he says.

So, if you’re stuck at work and sleep deprived, give your friend a call on your lunch break or start some scintillating office chat to keep your brain stimulated.

4. Take it step by step

Overloading your brain will only make you more tired. The key to staying awake is to take each task step by step.

“Sleep deprivation affects executive function, which makes it challenging to handle large tasks,” says Keshri.

“Break things into pieces that you can handle and utilize reminders or to-do lists to keep you focused and avoid frustration,” he advises.

Start by making a detailed list of everything you need to do that day, and then break it down into priorities. If a task feels too much, see if you can break it down any further. Remember, be patient and kind to yourself!

5. Avoid salty food

Your diet plays an important role in energy regulation. When we’re tired, we often feel more hungry and crave carb-heavy junk food to comfort us. But Dr. Patel advises you ignore the cravings.

“During the day after a bad night’s sleep, avoid eating processed or salty foods, which will cause you to feel more fatigued,” she says.

“Instead, choose fresh foods with naturally occurring sugars, nutrients and vitamins, such as fruits and vegetables, legumes and nuts.”

This will give you long-lasting, slow energy release, rather than peaks and crashes, giving you the stamina you need to stay awake throughout the day. Take a look at the best and worst foods for sleep to plan your meals.

6. Get enough daylight

Getting sunlight is essential for regulating our circadian rhythm, also known as a body clock.

While darkness helps us produce melatonin which makes us feel sleepy, bright mornings and sunlight produce cortisol which helps wake us up.

Getting outside signals to our body that it's daytime, and therefore, important to feel awake and alert.

Start your day by sipping your coffee in the garden or swap your morning commute with a walk to work. And, to prevent the afternoon slump, spend your lunch break in the great outdoors.

7. Gentle exercise

If just thinking is a slog, how is exercising going to help? Well exercise can boost hormone levels for energy, as well as improve oxygen circulation, which helps us feel more alert.

We're not saying a three hour stint at the gym is a good idea. But gentle exercise like walking, a short jog or 20-minute HIIT workout can be enough to give you the burst of energy you need.

Exercise can also help you sleep better at night, so hopefully you'll feel much more rested the next day.

To nap or not to nap?

While some people rely on naps to help them stay awake and motivated throughout the day, others claim that they only make the problem worse. So, what do the experts say? Is napping good for you?

“Napping can be counter productive and can impact your ability to sleep well when you go to bed,” says Dr Patel.

“Because of this, try not to nap during the day, and try to wait until your regular bed time so that you can maintain your normal sleep cycle,” she advises.

Any sleep is better than having no sleep Vikas Keshri

And while naps, especially naps over an hour long, can interrupt our natural sleep hormones making it more difficult to fall asleep at night, a short nap might be the solution.

“Any sleep is better than having no sleep. Of course, having a long, uninterrupted sleep of at least 8 hours is ideal. But for the days after a sleepless night, every minute of sleep will help!” Keshri says.

“A very brief nap (20-30 minutes) can offer a mental reset, improving mood and cognitive function,” he adds.

“It’s best to keep these daytime naps short (less than an hour) to avoid waking up groggy or disrupting your actual sleep cycle.”

So, set your alarm for 30 minutes and you should wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the rest of the day. But resist the temptation to hit snooze when it sounds!