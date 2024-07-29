How to clean your mattress and remove stubborn stains with household products you already have

Cleaning your mattress isn’t just about keeping it looking pristine, it can also have a huge impact on how well you sleep at night. Unfortunately, accidents, spills and just general wear and tear can often lead to unsightly stains that may seem impossible to remove. But before you rush out and stock up on expensive cleaning products, the solution could already be within your own kitchen or laundry room.

Even the best mattresses can pick up stains but if you don’t tackle those stains as soon as they appear then they won't just look unsightly but they can also accelerate the breakdown of your mattress and cause unevenness and premature sagging. In this guide, we will go through some of the very best methods to remove stubborn stains from your mattress with household products you already have such as cornstarch, white vinegar and even baby powder.

Having the products to hand will help streamline the process of cleaning your mattress and leave it feeling less like a chore so you can just look forward to sleeping well. Here’s how to clean your mattress and remove stubborn mattress stains with household products you already have.

Before you begin

When it comes to ridding your mattress of stains it’s important to act fast. The quicker you tackle the problem the easier it will be to remove them. Before you embark on your mattress-cleaning mission there are a few things you need to do to in preparation. First of all if you’ve not cleaned your mattress before then it’s worth taking a moment to read the care label and familiarize yourself with any specific cleaning instructions.

Next we recommend that you gather your supplies and everything you need to complete the task. Once you have all your cleaning items ready you should strip your bed and pop these in the washing machine to clean whilst you tackle the mattress surface.

Then using a vacuum cleaner with an upholstery attachment vacuum your mattress to remove any dirt, dust and debris that may be on the surface. Pay attention to the seams, crevices and edges where dust mites and dirt tend to accumulate. Always make sure you give yourself enough time to complete your cleaning task as your mattress needs to be fully dried before you sleep on it.

How to lift stubborn urine stains

Whether it’s a setback with potty training, an overactive bladder or a furry friend getting too excited, accidents happen but it’s important to act fast when it comes to urine on your mattress. Prevention is better than cure though so no matter what your situation you may find that investing in one of the best mattress protectors before any other accidents occur.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here’s what you need to lift stubborn urine stains from your mattress...

White vinegar

Baking soda

Dish soap

A clean spray bottle

Clean cloths or paper towels

The method

How you deal with a fresh urine stain is a lot different from one that has already been dried on. As there won’t be any excess liquid on your mattress you can go straight ahead with applying your cleaning solution. To make this mix equal parts of white vinegar and water with a couple of drops of dish soap in a clean spray bottle. Spray this solution on the stained area, be careful not to over-saturate the area, especially if you have a memory foam mattress as liquid can cause damage to the structure of the foam. Once you’ve sprayed your solution, blot the area with a clean paper towel or cloth to remove any excess liquid.

Next, in a bowl mix together baking soda and a small amount of water to create a paste. Rub this over the sprayed area and leave to sit for at least 4 hours, the longer you leave this the better. This will help to remove any remaining moisture, work towards breaking down the stain and it’ll lift any odors. Once the paste is dry, vacuum it up. Always allow the mattress to air dry fully before making your bed and sleeping in it.

How to get rid of odors

No one wants a smelly mattress but sweat, body oils and as well as any accidents all accumulate and result in funky odors. It is important to note that if you can smell an old, musty smell then it could be mold and that needs to be addressed quickly, check our our guide on how to spot mattress mold and what to do about it.

Here's what you'll need to get rid of odors on your mattress...

Baking soda

Laundry detergent (optional)

The method

To get rid of odors from your mattress sprinkle a generous layer of baking soda over the mattress. Leave this sit for at least 4 hours, but the longer you can leave it, the more effective it will be. Once you’ve let it sit then vacuum the area to remove any traces of the baking soda.

If you’re looking to get rid of odors from a particular spot rather than the whole surface then you can mix a couple of drops of a mild laundry detergent with baking powder to create a paste. Apply this to the spot in question and leave for a couple of hours to dry. Once dry, remove the paste with a cloth or paper towel and then vacuum the area to remove any excess paste left behind.

(Image credit: Getty)

How to remove blood stains from a mattress

Removing blood stains from your mattress can be tricky, especially if not dealt with quickly, but with the right products, it can be done.

Here's what you'll need to remove blood stains from your mattress...

Salt

Hydrogen peroxide

Clean spray bottle

The method

If the blood is fresh then start by blotting the area with a clean cloth or paper towel to remove as much blood as possible. Remember, never rub as this will spread the stain. Next, mix a paste of salt and cold water and apply it to the stain and leave it sit for at least an hour. Once it’s dried, use a damp cloth to wipe the area and then leave to dry.

If the blood has dried on then you may want to use hydrogen peroxide to lift the stain. You can read our guide on how to deep clean your mattress with hydrogen peroxide here.

You can add the hydrogen peroxide direct to the stain but you don’t want to saturate your mattress so we advise using a clean spray bottle to lightly spritz the area. Then grab a clean cloth and blot at the area until the blood is lifted. You may have to repeat this process a couple of times until the stains fully lift.

It’s important to always use cold water when you’re trying to lift blood stains from not just your mattress but any fabric. This is because the heat from hot water causes the proteins in the blood to set within the fabrics making the stain much more difficult to remove.

How to remove sweat stains

We all sweat whilst we sleep and if you don’t change your sheets regularly then this will soak through into the fibres of your mattress and eventually cause yellow stains and bad smells.

Here’s what you'll need to quickly eliminate sweat stains from your mattress...

Cornstarch

Water

Clean cloth

The method

Cornstarch is great as it will help to absorb the moisture and oils that cause the stain. In a clean bowl mix together cornstarch and water to form a paste, the consistency should be similar to toothpaste. Generously spread this paste over the sweat stain and ensure the whole area is covered. Leave the paste to sit for at least 8 hours but the longer you can leave it the better. Once the paste is dry, use a brush or cloth to scrape it off the mattress and then vacuum the area to get rid of any cornstarch residue. If the stains are stubborn you may need to repeat this process a couple of times before the stain has completely gone.

How to remove vomit from a mattress

Whether it’s you or your children, being sick can’t be avoided but if you don’t make it to the bathroom in time and it ends up on your mattress then don’t worry, your mattress isn’t ruined.

Here’s what you’ll need to get rid of vomit stains from your mattress...

White vinegar

Baking soda

Clean cloths or paper towels

Clean spray bottle

The method

The first thing to do is to remove any vomit from the surface of your mattress. You may find it useful to use a paper plate to remove any solid vomit and then using a clean paper towel blot the area to soak up any excess moisture. Once you’ve removed as much liquid as possible sprinkle the area with baking soda, this will absorb any liquid you’ve not managed to capture and also remove any lingering odor.

Leave this to work for at least four hours or until it’s dried. Once dry vacuum the area ensuring you get all of the baking soda residue. Next you need to work on the stain. Using equal amount of water and white vinegar, alongside a couple of drops of laundry detergent add to a clean spray bottle and shake to ensure they’re thoroughly mixed. Spray the solution on to your mattress, being careful not to over saturate the surface and then begin blotting with a clean cloth or paper towel. You may have to repeat this process several times until the stain is gone and leave your mattress to then fully dry before sleeping on it.