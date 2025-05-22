I'm a sleep writer — 3 products I'd buy to bed bug proof my mattress in the Memorial Day sales

It’s officially bed bug season. The hot weather and the increase in travel over the summer is a recipe for infestations, with bed bugs feeding and breeding quicker than ever. So, what steps can you take to prevent these pests from taking over your bed?

Once bed bugs enter your mattress, it's a tricky job trying to get rid of them, let alone stopping them from spreading through the rest of your home.

If you’ve invested in one of this year’s best mattresses, you’ll want to protect it from creepy crawlies, not only for your sleep hygiene, but also for your sleep quality.

And the good news is that you can. With these three products, currently discounted in the Memorial Day mattress sales, you can reduce the risk of bed bugs settling in your mattress, keeping your sleep environment fresh, clean and pest free.

3 things you need to bed bug proof your mattress

1. Bed bug proof mattress encasement or liner

While the best mattress protectors do a great job at protecting your bed from spills, stains and accidents, they won’t do much against an infestation of bed bugs.

This is because they only cover the top of your mattress, and often, these pests will crawl into your mattress from underneath.

The solution? A mattress encasement. These cover the whole mattress and zip up at the edge, stopping anything from reaching your bed. Opt for a breathable fabric so you don’t trap heat and impact the temperature regulation of your mattress.

Alternatively, anti-bed bug mattress liners are an effective solution. These are essentially fitted sheets that can stop bed bugs from feeding and breeding, which means they die within just 10 minutes of contact with the liner.

Linenspa Zipped Mattress Encasement: was from $19.99 from $17.59 at Amazon

Not only is this encasement waterproof, but it’s also made from ultra-thin, flexible fabric to keep your bed breathable. It can fit over up to 12” mattresses, and it zips up at the foot of the bed to protect from bed bugs, dust mites and other allergens. The fabric is hypoallergenic, helping you keep a clean sleep environment, and is OEKO-Tex Standard 100 certified, meaning it has been tested and cleared for any toxic materials. Currently a queen is $21.99 (was $24.99) on Amazon, and you can request the 10-year manufacturer warranty.

ActiveGuard Mattress Liner: from $61.20 at Amazon

The ActiveGuard Mattress Liner is an EPA-registered bed bug product intended to ‘kill bed bugs and dust mites in mattresses and box springs.' The liner fits over your bed like a normal fitted sheet, but the hypoallergenic material is treated with Permethrin which kills bed bugs. A queen is currently $81.90 on Amazon.

2. Mattress vacuum

While a vacuum alone is unlikely to kill an infestation, it’s an important bed bug prevention step. Regularly vacuuming your mattress can help reduce the build up of dust mites and other allergens, and keep a clean and hygienic sleep environment.

Bed bugs are attracted to human odor and warmth and clutter creates an ideal environment for them to thrive, so keeping a tidy bedroom will help deter pests from settling in your mattress.

On top of this, regularly vacuuming your mattress will get rid of any existing bed bugs or bed bug eggs, helping you spot the early signs of an infestation and taking steps to prevent it.

Jigoo Mattress Vacuum Cleaner: was $169.99 now $126.99 at Amazon

This powerful vacuum cleaner has a UV light technology built in to kill dust mites and other allergens. On top of this, it's heated air maintains a 140°F temperature, which kills bacteria, and is hot enough to kill bed bugs and their eggs. You’ll be able to watch the digital screen as you vacuum which shows a real-time cleanliness index so you can ensure every inch of your bed is clean. Right now, it’s discounted to $126.99 (was $169.99) on Amazon.

3. Anti-allergen mattress

While no mattress can prevent bed bugs alone, you can keep a super fresh and clean bed set up by investing in an anti-allergen mattress.

These are beds that have a hypoallergenic cover or use hypoallergenic materials which help to prevent dust mites, pollen, pet dander, dead skin and more from accumulating and building up in your bed.

While it won’t stop bed bugs, it’ll help you maintain a clean environment that will naturally deter them.