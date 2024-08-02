I test mattress cleaning hacks — here's the homemade stain remover I swear by

I write a lot about mattresses and in particular how to get rid of stains, so I’m always on the lookout for cleaning hacks to tackle everything from yellow marks to pee. There are loads of mattress stain removers for sale, but I prefer to make my own and have a tried and tested recipe that leaves my bed looking and smelling like new.

Everything I use for this homemade mattress stain remover is probably already in your kitchen cupboard, and the ingredients are safe to use on the majority of mattresses too. However I'd recommend looking at the care instructions for your mattress before using this stain remover, just to double check that the ingredients within are safe for the materials used to make your bed.

My tried and tested mattress stain remover recipe

When you notice a stain on your mattress you need to act fast, because the longer that stain is left the harder it will be to remove.

The reason why I love this homemade mattress stain remover recipe so much is because you can make it quickly from cheap ingredients found in your cupboard. Here's how...

What you'll need

1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide

2 tbsp of cornstarch

2 tbsp of salt

1 tbsp of baking soda (optional)

Cold water

Clean cloth

Clean bowl for mixing

While this recipe is very easy to make, I'd suggest gathering up all your supplies at the start because once you’ve made the paste you’ll need to apply it to the stain straight away.

Because you'll be cleaning your mattress with hydrogen peroxide it's important to make sure your windows are open so that you have good ventilation. If you have sensitive skin, I definitely recommend wearing gloves.

1. Measure your mattress stain remover ingredients

(Image credit: Future)

Carefully measure out all your ingredients. You will need 1/4 cup of hydrogen peroxide, two heaped tablespoons of cornstarch, two tablespoons of salt, one tablespoon of baking soda. Although the baking soda is optional, I like to add it in because it doesn’t just lift stains, it helps neutralize odors too.

Depending on the size of your stain, you can tweak this recipe to add more, but stick to the same ratio. For example, if you’re treating a large area, use 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide and four tablespoons of cornstarch and salt.

2. Combine them in a bowl

Using a clean bowl, start by pouring the hydrogen peroxide in first, then add your cornstarch and mix, you’ll then want to add in your salt, and if you’re using it, your baking powder.

3. Mix all of the ingredients thoroughly

(Image credit: Future)

You’ll notice that your mixture will start to bubble but don’t worry about that, it’s just the hydrogen peroxide reacting to the cornstarch and baking powder. If you’re anything like me, you’ll actually enjoy that part.

Mix all the ingredients together until it gets to be a paste like consistency, it’s not going to be super thick, but it needs to be thick enough to spread on to the stained area. If it’s too watery, add more cornstarch. If it's too thick, you can either add more hydrogen peroxide or add cold water.

The paste can now be applied to the stain. You may wish to try this on a hidden area first just to make sure that the hydrogen peroxide doesn’t cause any further staining.

How to lift stubborn mattress stains

1. Strip all bedding and vacuum your mattress

(Image credit: Future)

As I always say when it comes to cleaning your mattress you need to first prepare your area. Do this by stripping off all your bedding and then thoroughly vacuum the surface of your mattress. Be sure to get right into the edges and the seams.

By vacuuming your mattress before you start your cleaning process you’re going to be removing any dead skin, dust, dirt and hair that is on the surface.

That’s important because if there are any loose particles on the mattress when you apply your cleaning paste it stops the potential risk of spreading the stain.

2. Dampen the area you want to clean

(Image credit: Future)

Using a clean cloth, apply cold water and dampen the area where the stain is. Cold water doesn’t just stop the stain from spreading but it also works to activate the hydrogen peroxide which can increase its effectiveness when breaking down the stain molecules.

Now you don’t want to saturate the area, and this is particularly important if you’re trying to remove stains from a memory foam mattress as you can’t risk excess fluid being used. If you're trying to clean stains from a memory foam mattress then you may want to try the shaving foam hack instead.

3. Apply the mattress stain remover paste

Using a spatula or the back of a spoon, add some paste on to the effected area. Gently work the paste in to the area and ensure the whole stain is covered. Avoid rubbing the paste in as this could push the stain deeper in to the fabric and cause it to spread.

4. Let the stain remover sit for a while

(Image credit: Future)

This is a pretty quick method, unlike when you use baking soda you don’t need to leave it sit all day. Leave the paste to sit on the stain for at least 30 minutes.

You can leave it longer if you have time but if the stain is particularly stubborn you may have to repeat the process so just give yourself enough time as you’ll need to make sure the mattress is fully dry before you sleep on it.

5. Give the area a gentle scrub

Using a soft-bristled toothbrush or if you don’t have one, a cloth, just work in the paste using circular motions. The paste should be pretty dry at this point but it will feel abrasive so it will help to lift the stain.

Be careful not to rub is too hard, this really needs to be a gentle massage motion as rubbing could damage the mattress fibers.

6. Rinse and blot

(Image credit: Future)

Now you’re going to need to remove the paste. Using a clean cloth with cold water blot the area to pick up the paste. Keep repeating this process until all the paste is removed.

7. Leave to dry before vacuuming again

(Image credit: Future)

Allow your mattress to air dry completely. Once it is dry, repeat the first step again and vacuum the surface of the mattress going over the stained area a couple of times to ensure that there is no paste left behind. You need to make sure your mattress is fully dry before you put your sheets back on the bed.

Why my mattress stain remover works

Each ingredient that I’ve used in this paste has it’s own properties that can tackle stubborn stains. Hydrogen Peroxide is a natural bleaching agent, this works to break down organic mattress such as sweat or blood, lifting the stains from the fabric.

The cornstarch and baking powder both work as an absorbent, they draw out any moisture and lift the stain from deep with the mattress.

Then the salt, this serves as a mild abrasive, and I know I know I’d talking about mattresses here but if you have stubborn stains or burnt on food on your saucepans, using salt is the best way to lift these. But salt will help to rub away any remaining stain residue without risking damage to your fabric.