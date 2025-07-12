Don't let bed bugs ruin your summer — 3 ways I'm keeping my mattress pest free
Keep your mattress pest free for under $25 in the Prime Day deals
July is a time for barbecues, beach trips and, unfortunately, bed bugs — they also love food and travel. To protect your mattress from pests, I recommend checking out the the last day of the Amazon Prime Day deals for offers like Silicaea Diatomaceous Earth from $17.98 for Prime Members.
While the best mattress for your needs should be a sleep sanctuary, without proper care, it can also become a haven for pests. But with the Prime Day sleep deals, keeping your mattress pest-free doesn't have to be expensive or time-consuming.
So if you've bought a new bed in the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, we suggest you add another purchase to your cart — a mattress encasement, like the HOSPITOLOGY encasement, from $22.95 at Amazon. (And don't forget to check out our guide to bed bug-proofing your mattress.)
3 deals to bed-bug proof your mattress
1. Silicaea Diatomaceous Earth: was $29.99 now $17.98 at Amazon
Diatomaceous earth is a powder made from fossilized algae. Rich in silica, it sticks to bed bugs and other pests, absorbing their moisture and causing them to die of dehydration. To fight a bed. bug outbreak with diatomaceous earth, sprinkle the powder on top of your mattress and cover with a mattress protector or encasement. Leave for several weeks, vacuum up the remains and (if necessary) repeat. You can also use diatomaceous earth to create a barrier around your bed. The Silicaea Diatomaceous Earth is food grade, meaning it's safe to use in the house, and infused with peppermint oil to keep other creepy crawlies from your mattress.
2. HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement: twin was $27 now $22.95 at Amazon
We recommend a mattress protector for every bed, whether you're guarding against bed bugs or keeping away stains and spills. A mattress encasement, like this zippered model from Hospitology Products, is a step above a mattress protector, covering every side of the bed to ensure even more barriers against pests. Prime Day members can pick up a queen size Hospitology encasement for $35.70 (was $42) and it's available in three depths. It's also machine washable, so if you're worried about bed bugs you can toss it in the laundry on a hot wash for 90 minutes.
3. BugMD Bed Bug Trap: was $29.97 now $19.03 at Amazon
Bed bug traps are a preventative measure, capturing bed bugs before they have a chance to crawl their way to your mattress. The BugMD traps are coated in a sticky glue to capture pests, with a bendable shape that allows you to place the traps in more areas (bed bugs can hide almost anywhere.) Glue traps can provide peace of mind as well as helping you get ahead of an outbreak — if your trap catches some bugs, you know it's time to break out the diatomaceous earth and give your mattress a thorough clean. And you get all that for less, with the BugMD traps only $19.03 for Prime members.
