Don't let bed bugs ruin your summer — 3 ways I'm keeping my mattress pest free

July is a time for barbecues, beach trips and, unfortunately, bed bugs — they also love food and travel.

While the best mattress for your needs should be a sleep sanctuary, without proper care, it can also become a haven for pests. But with the Prime Day sleep deals, keeping your mattress pest-free doesn't have to be expensive or time-consuming.

if you've bought a new bed, we suggest you add another purchase to your cart — a mattress encasement. (And don't forget to check out our guide to bed bug-proofing your mattress.)

3 deals to bed-bug proof your mattress

1. Silicaea Diatomaceous Earth: was $29.99 now $17.98 at Amazon

Diatomaceous earth is a powder made from fossilized algae. Rich in silica, it sticks to bed bugs and other pests, absorbing their moisture and causing them to die of dehydration. To fight a bed. bug outbreak with diatomaceous earth, sprinkle the powder on top of your mattress and cover with a mattress protector or encasement. Leave for several weeks, vacuum up the remains and (if necessary) repeat. You can also use diatomaceous earth to create a barrier around your bed. The Silicaea Diatomaceous Earth is food grade, meaning it's safe to use in the house, and infused with peppermint oil to keep other creepy crawlies from your mattress.

2. HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement: twin was $27 now $22.95 at Amazon

We recommend a mattress protector for every bed, whether you're guarding against bed bugs or keeping away stains and spills. A mattress encasement, like this zippered model from Hospitology Products, is a step above a mattress protector, covering every side of the bed to ensure even more barriers against pests. Prime Day members can pick up a queen size Hospitology encasement for $35.70 (was $42) and it's available in three depths. It's also machine washable, so if you're worried about bed bugs you can toss it in the laundry on a hot wash for 90 minutes.