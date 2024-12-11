I've written over 25 mattress cleaning articles — These are the best 3 tips I've learnt

As the holidays approach you may be getting ready to host friends, family and out-of-town guests. Which is why it’s important to make sure that you deep clean your mattresses, whether its your bedroom or a guest room, so that you and your overnight guests have somewhere clean, cozy and fresh to unwind after a long day of festivities.

Whilst most people change their bed sheets on a regular basis, deep cleaning the mattress does get forgotten about. But even the best mattress can fall foul to a build-up of dead skin cells, body oils, sweat and even spills and accidents leaving it less than hygienic.

I’ve written over 25 mattress-cleaning features this year so I’ve discovered what methods truly work and which ones aren’t worth your time. And now is the perfect time to deep clean your mattress so here are my top three tips just in time for the holidays.

My top 3 mattress cleaning tips

Ideally, you should be deep cleaning your mattress every six months. Even if you have one of the best mattress protectors, you still need to give it a refresh. This won’t just keep your mattress fresh but it will also help to prolong its life — which is essential since mattresses are such a big investment. Here my top three mattress cleaning tips that can help you keep your mattress in fantastic shape.

1. Vacuum often

This tip is not only the easiest but probably one of the most overlooked. Vacuuming your mattress on a regular basis can make a huge difference to the cleanliness and hygiene of your bed. You don’t need a special vacuum, you can use your regular household vacuum, just remember to use the upholstery attachment so that you don’t damage the fabric.

Vacuuming the surface of your bed, as well as the sides can help to remove dead skin cells, dust mutes and allergens that accumulate over time and eventually lead to bad smells, stains and even the breakdown of the mattress. Focus on the seams and crevices where debris tends to collect. This will also help reduce symptoms in sleepers with allergies.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Ditch expensive cleaning items and use baking soda

You don’t need to spend a fortune on expensive cleaning items when the best cleaning product for your mattress is already in your kitchen cupboard. Baking soda is one of the most effective ways to clean your mattress.

Baking soda works in a variety of ways including absorbing moisture, eliminating odors and it can also work to help remove any yellowing or stains that may occur. There are a few ways you can use baking soda, you can make my homemade stain remover which I swear by, or you can simply sprinkle it over the surface of the bed, leave for a couple of hours and then vacuum away for an easy way to freshen up the surface.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

3. Steam clean for a deep clean

Steam Cleaning is a brilliant way of deep cleaning your mattress. The high temperature of steam kills dust mites, bacteria and other allergens whilst breaking down stains and getting rid of any odors. However, you must practice a proper technique.

Hold the steamer around 6 inches away from the surface and be mindful not to saturate the bed. Also, always allow the mattress to completely dry before making the bed otherwise you risk mattress mold and mildew growth (as well as it being uncomfortable to sleep on a wet bed).

And don’t worry if you don’t have a steam cleaner, you can always use your iron to steam clean your mattress. But a word of warning, steam cleaning isn’t right for all mattress types. If you have a memory foam bed you should not steam clean as the moisture and the heat can cause damage to the memory foam meaning you’ll end up having to buy a new bed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mattress cleaning tips I don't recommend

I don’t recommend any mattress cleaning tip that I haven’t tried myself and through my testing I’ve found plenty of popular cleaning methods that just are not worth your time.

One of the main things I’d urge you to avoid is any harsh chemical cleaner. Even if it’s labelled as being suitable for mattresses, chemicals can leave residue behind which won’t just damage the mattress materials but can also create harmful fumes which may leave you with allergy symptoms and a cough in the mornings.

Also, stop scrubbing your mattress. Whilst it can be tempting to scrub away any stains or marks, this is only going to make things worse. Scrubbing your mattress can damage the fabric and actually push the stains deeper in to the material. So always remember to blot not scrub.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When vacuuming I'd also advise against using a regular vacuum without an upholstery attachment, as it won't effectively remove debris and could potentially damage your mattress surface.

And finally, I wouldn’t recommend using a hairdryer to speed up drying time after you’ve cleaned your mattress. You may have seen this method on social media but it can cause serious problems. The concentrated heat from a hair dryer can damage memory foam or other sensitive materials used within the construction of your mattress and may even create an environment for mold to grow if the mattress isn’t dried evenly.