Mattress cleaning: 3 essential oils that get rid of bed bugs fast

If you suspect there are bed bugs in your mattress, it's important to get rid of them fast because bed bugs reproduce quickly. If you'd rather avoid harsh chemicals on your mattress, then essential oils are a natural way for getting rid of them fast.

However there are a few things you need to keep in mind when using essential oils on your mattress to avoid damaging your mattress cover and internal foam layers. Here we talk you through the top three essential oils for getting rid of bed bugs, and how to use them safely on different types of mattress.

Getting bed bugs out of a mattress isn't easy. Weighing up whether to salvage your existing bed or buy new depends on the age of your current bed, whether it's showing signs of sagging, and whether it's still comfy and supportive. If you decide to upgrade then our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers contains our top recommendations for different budgets. Now is a good time as many of our top picks are discounted in 2024's Labor Day mattress sales and deals.

When not to use essential oils on your mattress

While essential oils are a great addition to any mattress cleaning routine, there are a few occasions where you shouldn't use them. If anyone in your household has allergies or sensitive skin, avoid using essentials oils when cleaning your mattress.

Although essential oils are natural, they are strong and some of the most potent oils can cause burns and irritations to the skin. Inhaling some of these oils can also trigger allergic reactions such as rashes and respiratory issues.

You should also stay away from essential oils if you are pregnant or breastfeeding as some oils can cause potential side effects on developing babies or infants. Not all oils are harmful, but it's better to be safe than sorry so always check with your doctor or midwife before using any essential oils.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have pets, double-check the oils you’re using are safe as some oils are toxic to animals, especially cats. This can cause potential health issues ranging from vomiting to liver damage and even death.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And finally, some mattress types like latex or memory foam mattresses are more susceptible to damage and discolouration from essential oils. Check the care instructions first and test a small, inconspicuous amount on the mattress to ensure that it won’t cause any damage.

Top 3 essential oils for getting rid of bed bugs fast

Certain essential oils have been found to be effective in repelling and even killing bed bugs on contact. You can read more about how to get rid of bed bugs in our comprehensive guide, but in the meantime here are three essential oils that will help you in your battle against this common pest...

1. Tea tree oil

Why it works: Tea tree oil, also known as Melaleuca oil, is potent and packed with insecticidal properties, making it the perfect weapon against bed bugs. Tea tree oil is packed full of terpinen-4-ol which can damage the nervous system of insects, eventually killing them. It also can disrupt their growth and reproduction cycles, so using it on your mattress means bedbug eggs will also be killed off.

Caution: However tea tree oil is not safe to use directly on the skin as it’s very strong and may cause irritation or burning. Tea tree oil can also be very toxic to pets, so if you have cats or dogs, avoid this oil and use one of the other two listed below instead.

How to use it to get rid of bed bugs: Add 20-30 drops of tea tree oil to 200ml of water in a spray bottle. Lightly mist the mattress, repeating daily for at least a week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Lavender oil

Why it works: Lavender is a natural repellant for bed bugs who hate the smell. One of the key components of lavender is linalool, which has a neurotoxic effect on bed bugs. It won’t kill them straight away, but it will impair their movement. The strong scent also interferes with bed bugs' ability to detect their hosts, so it disrupts their feeding patterns which in turn means they lose their food source and die.

Caution: Avoid using neat lavender directly on your mattress as it may stain the fabric. Always dilute it with water and lightly mist from at least 20 inches away.

How to use it to get rid of bed bugs: Make a spray by mixing a few drops of lavender oil with 100ml of water and spraying the surface of your mattress, bedding, carpets and any other soft furnishings.

You can also apply lavender directly to your body moisturizer to stop bed bugs from feeding on you. Do a small patch test first to make sure your skin doesn't have an adverse reaction.

3. Peppermint oil

Why it works: Peppermint oil is one of the best natural products for getting rid of bed bugs thanks to its overwhelmingly strong scent and the presence of menthol, a natural insecticide. So if you’re scared of spiders, peppermint oil gets rid of them too. The minty aroma overpowers the scent that bed bugs use to locate their hosts (you), making it impossible for them to feed.

Menthol also disrupts the bed bugs' nervous system, leading to disorientation and death upon direct contact with the oil. It can also coat the bed bugs body and potentially clog their pores, stopping them from breathing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to use it to get rid of bed bugs: Because of its strength, you should always dilute your peppermint oil with water or if you’re using on your skin a carrier oil like coconut oil. Make a spray by mixing water with the peppermint oil and spraying your mattress daily, ensuring there's good ventilation in the room.

3 ways to use essential oils to get rid of bed bugs in your mattress

1. Make a spray

Making a spray is the most effective way to use essential oils on your mattress, This method means you can spritz your entire bed and get good coverage without risking getting your mattress too wet. You can also use it to spray on your bedding too.

To make your spray combine water with your chosen essential oils, a good ratio to use is 7 drops of essential oil to one cup of water. Shake to mix the two together and then lightly mist your mattress with the solution. Always allow your mattress to completely air dry before making the bed.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2. Combine with baking soda

Baking soda is one of our favourite items to use when it comes to cleaning your mattress. Not only does it work to lift stains but it also helps to get rid of odors. To make the perfect combination add 10-15 drops of your chosen essential oil(s) to one cup of baking soda and mix well to evenly distribute the oil.

Sprinkle an even layer over the surface of your mattress and leave to sit for at least an four hours (longer if you want a deeper clean) before vacuuming the surface of your mattress to remove any baking soda left behind.

3. Steam clean

Steam cleaning your mattress is a great way of getting rid of bed bugs as they can’t stand high temperatures. Add a few drops of essential oil to the water reservoir of your steam cleaner and holding the steam cleaning 2-3 inches above your mattress slowly move it across the surface.

Always do it in long, even strokes and avoid any blasts of steam. If you think your mattress is getting too wet, the lift the cleaner further away to avoid over-saturation. Always leave to fully dry before replacing your bedding.

Signs and symptoms of bed bugs in your mattress

The telltale signs of bed bugs in your mattress include a musty odor, blood stains on your mattress or small black or brown spots that look like ink stains. Since bed bugs are so small you’re unlikely to see them but they can usually be found hiding out in the seams and tufts of the mattress. Another sign is if you notice itchy, red welts appearing in clusters or lines on your skin.