What is the best bed frame for a Saatva mattress?

A Saatva mattress will have a luxurious feel and a high-quality design, so it's only natural you'd want the best bed frame to support it. However, there's a wide variety of bed foundations to choose from, so how can you know which one is right for your Saatva mattress?

Saatva is the luxe sleep brand behind our top entry in this year's best mattress guide, the Saatva Classic. While this innerspring hybrid may be ranked as the best, there are plenty of other top-notch mattress from Saatva - and the best bed frame for them differs from model to model.

Luckily, we're here to break down the different types bed bases and foundations on the market, and which is best for each Saatva mattress. So, whether you buy a luxe hybrid or a comforting all-foam mattress in this month's mattress sales, this guide will help you decide which is the best bed frame for your new Saatva mattress.

Why your bed foundation is important

Your bed frame or foundation is just as important as the mattress you choose. In this month's Saatva mattress sales, you could find the best Saatva mattress for your sleep position, health needs, or body type, but you'd still lack support and comfort if it's help up by the wrong bed frame.

In fact, the wrong bed frame can cause your Saatva mattress to wear out quickly and decrease its life expectancy. However, if you choose the right bed frame, your Saatva mattress's comfort and lifespan will be boosted.

Which is the best bed frame for a Saatva mattress?

Saatva's collection of mattresses uses a wide range of designs and materials. Some use memory foam, while other use latex. Some have an all-foam design, while others have a hybrid design that combines both springs and foam.

Each Saatva mattress will require a different bed frame. For example, a memory foam bed will need a different foundation to a mattress with springs. so, here's a lowdown of the different types of bed foundations and bases and which type of mattress they suit and which they don't.

Adjustable base

Best for: Saatva Classic (11.5" depth only), Saatva Latex Hybrid, Saatva Loom & Leaf, Saatva Zenhaven, and Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid

Don’t use with: Saatva RX, Saatva HD, Saatva Classic (14.5" depth)

Adjustable bed bases are bed bases that you can adjust via a remote control or a smartphone. They are popular with people who have health issues because most adjustable bed bases can adjust the mattress into zero gravity position, which helps reduce heath conditions such as snoring and sleep apnea.

Almost all mattresses under 14" tall are compatible with an adjustable bed base, especially all-foam beds. However, those that are 14" and taller aren't compatible. While Saatva does not produce inflatable or innerspring mattresses, these aren't compatible with adjustable bed bases either.

Platform bed frame

Best for: Saatva Classic, Saatva Latex Hybrid, Saatva Loom & Leaf, and Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, Saatva RX

Don’t use with: Saatva Zenhaven, Saatva HD

Platform beds are a great, affordable option for those in need of a bed base that is affordable, modern, and help the room to look bigger. Most platform beds have slats, which allows for better airflow, but some come with a solid top instead.

Platform beds are compatible with memory foam, latex, and hybrid beds, so they're perfect for most of the Saatva line-up. However, both the Saatva Zenhaven and HD mattress need something sturdier and without slats. If you want to pair your Saatva Zenhaven with your platform bed, Saatva suggests covering the slats with some plywood. Meanwhile, the brand recommends pairing the Saatva HD with their HD foundation, which is specially designed for the heavy bed.

Slatted bed base

Best for: Saatva Classic, Saatva Latex Hybrid, and Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, Saatva RX

Don’t use with: Saatva Zenhaven, Saatva HD, Saatva Loom & Leaf

Similar to platform beds, slatted bed bases are a more affordable option and have a slatted surface. These slats boost air flow and are great for hot sleepers and those who own a hybrid Saatva mattress. However, be aware that some mattresses should not be placed on a slatted bed base with wider slats - especially memory foam beds - the foam could spill through over time and cause premature sagging.

If you're planning on putting an all-foam mattress on a bed base with wide slats, you may want to use plywood (a.k.a. a bunkie board) to cover the slats - or simply opt for a platform bed with narrow slats.

Box springs (or divan beds)

Best for: Innerspring mattresses

Don’t use with: Saatva mattresses

The box spring (or divan bed) is a fabric-covered wooden box containing metal coils, with a mattress placed directly on top of it. They're also affordable and pair well with traditional innerspring mattresses, making them a popular choice. However, these box springs are incompatible with hybrid mattresses, memory foam mattresses, and latex mattresses - meaning that box springs should not be paired with any mattress in the Saatva line-up

Can you put your Saatva mattress directly on the floor?

Of course, some people choose to skip the bed base or foundation and place their mattress directly on the floor. However, it's wise not to do this with a Saatva mattress, as they were designed to be placed on a bed base or foundation.

There are plenty of reasons to not put your mattress on the floor, especially a luxury one from Saatva. The main reason is due to hygiene; putting a mattress on the floor makes it susceptible to mold, mildew, and bed bugs, not to mention a breeding ground for allergens. Plus, if your floor is not hardwood or tiled, the mattress will feel hotter as a carpeted floor will restrict the airflow and trap heat.