I'm a sleep writer — here are the 3 kinds of mattress topper good for back pain

As a mattress tester, I know that if your bed isn't right for your sleep position or body type, it may exacerbate back pain — or even be the cause of it. That's where a good mattress topper for back pain can step in. Adding a supportive bed topper to your mattress can bring a huge amount of relief, but which mattress toppers are the best for back pain?

While many our favorite beds in this year's best mattress guide provide ample support and relief for back pain, I understand they might be outside your budget, especially if your mattress is relatively new. Fortunately, the best mattress toppers are a cost-effective way to upgrade your sleep set-up, enhancing support and relief without splurging on a new mattress.

That said, not all mattress toppers can soothe or prevent aches and pains, so it's important to choose the right kind. Here, I'll break down what makes a mattress topper good for back pain and list the three kinds worth looking for in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales.

What is a mattress topper for back pain?

A 2022 study found that 78% of US adults with chronic lower back pain have had it for at least a year, and if this is you, you want to ensure your bed can provide you with long-term relief and comfort. If your current mattress isn't doing that, you can add more support with a mattress topper for back pain.

Many mattresses toppers are plush to soften a firm bed, but mattress toppers for back pain often feel medium-firm to firm. Why? Because while side sleepers want soft cushioning to relieve pressure, a firmer surface can keep the hips and lower back from sinking into the mattress. When the lumbar sinks the spine becomes misaligned, causing (or worsening) lower back pain. This is why many of the best mattresses for back pain are on the firmer side, and why you should think carefully about the firmness of your topper.

How firm should a mattress topper for back pain be?

If you're wondering how to choose a mattress topper that will prevent or alleviate back pain, you need to start with firmness. For back sleepers, choose something medium-firm to provide enough support and balanced comfort for your hips and lower back.

If you sleep on your stomach, always look for a topper that's firm, so your hips will remain upright and proper spinal alignment will be maintained. As for side sleepers with back pain, choose something that's medium-firm with enough pressure relief to cushion shoulders and knees.

Plus-sized sleepers (those over 230lbs) should look for a firm topper if you sleep on your back, extra-firm for stomach sleeping, and medium-firm to firm for side sleeping.

How thick should a mattress topper for back pain be?

I always recommend looking for a mattress topper that's no thinner than 2" and no thicker than 4". However, if you want to relieve back pain, the thickness of your mattress topper depends partly on your bed and sleep position. When in doubt, go for a 3" topper, as this depth suits most beds and sleepers. On the other hand, 2" should be enough for newer beds, and 4" should help with older, worn-out mattresses.

However, if your mattress is over 10 years old, you should probably replace it instead of covering up the wear and tear with a topper. For more information on mattress topper thickness, check out our guide to how thick a mattress topper should be.

The 3 kinds of mattress topper good for back pain

1. Latex mattress toppers

Most of the best organic mattresses are latex, and this eco-friendly material can be found in mattress toppers too. Natural latex is known for its responsive and buoyant surface, so it's great for preventing your hips from sinking too far into a bed surface and for anyone who wants to sleep on their mattress rather than sinking into it.

Be aware that latex toppers are expensive, and they can come in plush firmness levels that may not be firm enough for back and stomach sleepers. However, there are plenty of medium-firm or firm latex bed toppers on the market, and the added benefits (hypoallergenic, breathable etc.) can help justify the price tag.

2. Medium-firm to firm memory foam toppers

While you may be thinking that memory foam is soft and squidgy, some of the best memory foam mattress toppers — just like some of the best memory foam mattresses — come in a firmer, more supportive feel. In fact, our favorite mattress topper for back pain is the Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Toper. One of our Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper review team loved how their body weight was evenly distributed when back sleeping and felt relief in their lower lumbar after a back injury.

My advice? Choose a memory foam mattress topper that's firm or medium-firm and isn't too plush, squidgy, or thick. Some memory foam mattress toppers come with customizable firmness levels, so you can pick how firm your bed topper needs to be.

3. Microcoil hybrid mattress toppers

The best hybrid mattresses provide a balance of comfort and support thanks to a foam-and-springs design, and we're now seeing this structure replicated in the topper world with microcoil toppers (also known as hybrid toppers).

These toppers use foam layers and microcoils (flexible coils that are smaller and shorter than the full-sized coils found in mattresses) to add springy support to beds. Because of the spring-and coil combo, these mattress toppers are also thicker than most and are an excellent choice for older mattresses between five and 10 years old that need a boost.