Want the Saatva Classic but don’t have the budget? Try these Labor Day sales instead

Labor Day is here, bringing with it big discounts on best-selling beds. On the top of most people's shopping list today is the Saatva Classic, a luxury hybrid that tops our best mattress buying guide.

Exceptional build quality combined with customisable firmness and height options mean that the Classic suits most types of sleepers. However, even with $400 off every order over $1,000 at Saatva in today's Labor Day sale, it’s still a premium-priced mattress that’s out of budget for many shoppers.

The good news in that there are plenty of great alternatives to the Saatva Classic at a lower price. So, if you want the luxury, supportive feel of the Saatva, but don’t have the budget, these are the three Labor Day mattress sales we’d shop instead.

Today's top deals on popular mattresses

Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva

You can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic in Saatva's Labor Day mattress sale, which is the best price we've seen on this bed this year. After testing the Saatva Classic (you can read our Saatva Classic mattress review here), we deem it to be the best hybrid mattress, thanks to its blend of customizable firmness and height options and superior build quality. A queen is now $1,695 (was $2,095) and you get incredible benefits - a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.

3 Labor Day deals to shop instead of the Saatva Classic

1. The WinkBed mattress: Was from $1,149 , now from $849

The WinkBed combines gel-infused, supportive foam, with individually wrapped pocketed coils, resulting in targeted support and luxury comfort. This mattress, like the Saatva Classic, has a customizable firmness levels, coming in Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus. Our testers for the WinkBed mattress review tried the Luxury Firm and felt it was the perfect level of support, but side sleepers may want to opt for the softer option and back sleepers may be more comfortable on the firmer mattress. The WinkBed also features the euro-pillow top like the Saatva Classic, so you can expect fantastic pressure relief. Today’s Labor Day deal discounts a queen size to $1,499 (was $1,799) and with that purchase, you can free fast shipping, a generous lifetime warranty, and a 120-night sleep trial.

2. The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Was from $1013 , now from $419

The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is significantly lower in price than the Saatva Classic, yet it offers a similarly luxurious feel, thanks to the breathable cashmere blend quilted top cover. Our testers for the DreamCloud mattress review found that the eight layers of quilted gel memory foam and individually wrapped coils resulted in excellent pressure relief. Unlike the Saatva Classic and the WinkBed, the DreamCloud mattress’s firmness level is not customizable and it only comes in a medium-firm option at around 6.5 out of 10. However, our reviewers felt it was more of an 8 out of 10, meaning it’s most suitable for back sleepers. In the DreamCloud Labor Day sale , a queen size is currently $665 (was $1483), and benefits comparable to the Classic - a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

3. Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: Was from $1,893 , now from $1,135.80

The Bear Elite Hybrid mattress features a 14” thickness, offering an indulgent and luxurious feel, while still providing excellent pressure relief from the five zone support coil system. Our mattress testers for the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review found that it performed excellently for motion isolation and temperature regulation, making it a great choice for couples. Similarly to the Saatva Classic, you can choose what firmness level you would like, from Soft, Medium, or Firm, and you can opt for a Celliant fibre breathable cover that actively promotes more restful sleep. Today’s Labor Day deal offers a generous 40% off with the code LD4TY, making a queen size mattress $1,383 (was $2,305), and this comes with a free bedding bundle that includes two pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector worth $400. We think it’s an incredibly generous offer, especially when get a lifetime warranty, 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping and returns.

Is the Saatva Classic still the best mattress in the world?

The Saatva Classic is widely regarded as the best mattress in the world, but is that still true? Yes, thanks to its excellent support and comfort for all kinds of sleepers, no matter their position, it remains the best mattress.

Its features, like the Lumbar Zone technology, responsive dual coil design, and the 3” euro-pillow top means that any aches and pains are eased because of the pressure relief. Combine this with the naturally hypoallergenic materials and Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment, and you have a mattress that stays fresh for longer, is durable, and incredibly comfortable.