This top-rated hybrid mattress is now 30% off — here's why you shouldn't wait for Black Friday sales

Brooklyn Bedding has rolled out a 30% off sale for Veterans Day, giving us one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Right now, you can save up to $479 on the Signature Hybrid Mattress at Brooklyn Bedding, with a queen size down to $932.40 (was $1,332).

Brooklyn Bedding is the brand behind some of this year's best mattresses, and their Signature Hybrid offers an excellent amount of comfort and support. Available in three customizable firmness levels and tons of sizing options, the Signature Hybrid impressed us with its supportive bouncy feel that's particularly good for back and stomach sleeping.

The standard discount at Brooklyn Bedding is 25% off, so this 30% sale is the early Black Friday mattress deal you won't want to miss. Regardless of when you buy, you'll always get benefits such as free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a 120-night sleep trial. Keep in mind, though, that there is a $99 returns fee.

Signature Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $665

Now from: $465.50

Saving: up to $479.70 at Brooklyn Bedding Summary: Brooklyn Bedding's entry-level hybrid mattress is available in three firmness levels - soft, medium and firm, which each offering great support and comfort levels. In our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review, we praised its motion isolation and supportive, bouncy feel but were a little let down by its temperature regulation. Adding the optional pillow top ($200 extra) is designed to add more cooling features, but we still found it to run warm. Still, it's one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market, with the firmer comfort levels offering excellent support to back and stomach sleepers. We tested the Medium version, and were pleasantly surprised by its balance of support and comfort. Price history: Brooklyn Bedding's evergreen sale drops the price by 25%, making this 30% off deal the best discount we've seen on the Signature Hybrid. The promo code is VETERANS30 but this is automatically applied at checkout. We don't expect the price to drop further, but it's possible that Brooklyn Bedding could offer some free gifts or other benefits for Black Friday deals, which will begin around November 25. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | free shipping

