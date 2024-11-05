This top-rated hybrid mattress is now 30% off — here's why you shouldn't wait for Black Friday sales
Get up to $479 off Brooklyn Bedding's Signature Hybrid mattress ahead of Black Friday sales
Brooklyn Bedding has rolled out a 30% off sale for Veterans Day, giving us one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Right now, you can save up to $479 on the Signature Hybrid Mattress at Brooklyn Bedding, with a queen size down to $932.40 (was $1,332).
Brooklyn Bedding is the brand behind some of this year's best mattresses, and their Signature Hybrid offers an excellent amount of comfort and support. Available in three customizable firmness levels and tons of sizing options, the Signature Hybrid impressed us with its supportive bouncy feel that's particularly good for back and stomach sleeping.
The standard discount at Brooklyn Bedding is 25% off, so this 30% sale is the early Black Friday mattress deal you won't want to miss. Regardless of when you buy, you'll always get benefits such as free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a 120-night sleep trial. Keep in mind, though, that there is a $99 returns fee.
Signature Hybrid Mattress
Was from: $665
Now from: $465.50
Saving: up to $479.70 at Brooklyn Bedding
Summary: Brooklyn Bedding's entry-level hybrid mattress is available in three firmness levels - soft, medium and firm, which each offering great support and comfort levels. In our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review, we praised its motion isolation and supportive, bouncy feel but were a little let down by its temperature regulation. Adding the optional pillow top ($200 extra) is designed to add more cooling features, but we still found it to run warm. Still, it's one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market, with the firmer comfort levels offering excellent support to back and stomach sleepers. We tested the Medium version, and were pleasantly surprised by its balance of support and comfort.
Price history: Brooklyn Bedding's evergreen sale drops the price by 25%, making this 30% off deal the best discount we've seen on the Signature Hybrid. The promo code is VETERANS30 but this is automatically applied at checkout. We don't expect the price to drop further, but it's possible that Brooklyn Bedding could offer some free gifts or other benefits for Black Friday deals, which will begin around November 25.
Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | free shipping
Looking for a cooling mattress? Try this instead
Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress
Was from: $1,199
Now from: $839.30
Saving: Up to $440 at Brooklyn Bedding
Summary: If you're looking for something a bit more premium, the Aurora Luxe offers superior cooling with cooling infused foam and a GlacioTex cooling cover. Our tester loved this mattress in our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress review, praising its excellent cooling properties and comfortable and supportive feel. It's also great for those suffering with back pain, but the slightly slippery feel of the GlacioTex cover makes it less than ideal for light sleepers or restless couples. Still, it's one of our favorites and earned a spot on this year's best cooling mattress guide.
Price history: A queen size Aurora Luxe is currently $1,585,50 (was $2,265), making it the cheapest price we've seen all year. We don't anticipate it dropping further for Black Friday, although we could see some free gifts added to sweeten the deal.
Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | free shipping
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.