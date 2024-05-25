Should you buy the Tempur-Cloud mattress in Memorial Day sales? I reviewed it — here's what I think

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is well worth considering this Memorial Day if you love a sink-in feel from your mattress, you want pressure relief and motion isolation, and you'd prefer to buy online from a trusted brand.

Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses in the world but the prices are eye-watering. However a few years ago it brought the more affordable Tempur-Cloud mattress to market. Measuring 10" tall, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress is available in an all-foam design or a hybrid version with 1,000 spring coils.

After sleeping on and testing the Tempur-Cloud Mattress for Tom's Guide, I now recommend it as a particularly good choice for side sleepers thanks to its cushioning feel that I think sits on the softer side of medium-firm. If you’re considering snapping up the offer to save 30% off the Tempur-Cloud at Tempur-Pedic, here's what I'd like you to know before you buy it in the Memorial Day mattress sales...

Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud Mattress: Overview

Pros Excellent for pressure relief

Impressive motion isolation

No off-gassing odors Cons Retains some heat

Limited edge support

If you’ve been on the fence about trying a Tempur Pedic bed and wondering which is the best Tempur-Pedic mattress for you, I wrote Tom's Guide's Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress review and feel that this softer bed could be a great option if you share a bed and don’t want to feel your partner getting in or out.

It’s also a good mattress for those who suffer from back and joint pain. The memory foam construction is also based on the company’s 30 years of pressure-relieving technology and can help those who are side sleepers with hip pain.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress: Price & trial

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is one of the most affordable mattresses in the brand's range, marking it out as an excellent choice for people looking to dip their toes in the world of Tempur mattresses.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

We normally see it on sale during major holiday events such as Black Friday and Presidents' Day, and the savings you can get on the Tempur-Cloud Mattress this weekend match the best of what we saw during Black Friday – the best time of the year to buy a mattress.

This month's Tempur-Pedic mattress deals contain a 30% saving on the Tempur-Cloud mattress, reducing a queen size to $1,399 (was $1,999), which is a significantly higher saving than we see most months outside of major holiday sales. That means now is an excellent time to buy.

Here's how much a Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud mattress costs:

Twin MSRP: $1,189 (usually sold at $1,699)

Twin XL MSRP: $1,189 (usually sold at $1,699)

Full MSRP: $1,329 (usually sold at $1,899)

Queen MSRP: $1,399 (usually sold at $1,999)

King MSRP: $1,679 (usually sold at $2,599)

Cal king MSRP: $1,679 (usually sold at $2,399)

Split king MSRP: $2,378 (usually sold at $3,398)

TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-CLOUD MATTRESS: OVERVIEW

The Tempur-Cloud mattress positions itself as the entry-level model from Tempur-Pedic, nestled below their more deluxe offerings like the Tempur-Adapt and Tempur-Breeze. It’s a solid choice for those seeking the classic Tempur comfort without the steep price tag.

The Tempur-Cloud features a simple yet effective all-foam design, which includes Tempur-Pedic's proprietary Tempur material. This design offers a deep, hugging comfort that alleviates pressure points, while a supportive base layer ensures longevity and stability. Notably, the mattress also provides exceptional motion isolation, making it ideal for couples.

TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-CLOUD MATTRESS: DESIGN & MATERIALS

Available only as an all memory foam design and a hybrid

All-foam construction includes Tempur material for pressure-relieving support

Best for side sleepers with hip and shoulder pain

(Image credit: Future)

The Tempur-Cloud is the brand’s foray into an all-memory foam ‘bed-in-a-box’ offering. The top features a 360-degree stretch cover that’s supposed to be breathable and designed to maximize airflow–but as a Tempur Pedic Tempur Cloud review for this mattress, myself and the other testers found it slept a bit hot, even in a cool room.

The comfort layer features a newly developed memory foam. It gives you the sensation of being snugly embraced by the mattress as you quickly sink to the next layer and provides a cushiony feel

Beneath the comfort layer is the support layer that adapts to your body in whatever position you sleep, easing all pressure points as you rest and designed to help relieve aches and pains.

If you choose the hybrid version of the Tempur-Cloud, this next layer includes 1,000 spring coils for added comfort, springiness, and better edge support. Both Tempur Cloud versions have an all-foam base layer to lend support and durability to the mattress.

TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-CLOUD MATTRESS: Comfort & suport

Medium-firm feel suitable for back and side sleepers

Good motion isolation and pressure relief

Lack of edge support

The Tempur-Cloud offers a medium-firm support level that's particularly favorable for side and back sleepers. It has that quicksand-like deep sinking feeling as soon as you lie down on it. Once you sink down into the middle layers of memory foam, you’ll stay still. That can be a good thing if you’re looking to minimize movement and stay in one spot while you sleep.

It’s great if you’re looking for a mattress that does well with motion transfer. You won’t feel anyone getting into bed next to you–even if that’s a dog or cat jumping up to cuddle in the middle of the night.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

If you’re someone who sleeps close to the edge or wants good edge support in their mattress, you might want to check out some of the other mattresses in our best mattresses list since the Tempur Cloud isn’t great for this feature.

That deep sinking feature can also be a bit strange if you like to lie in bed and watch TV or read a book. You’ll need a lot of pillows propped up behind you for support and some time to get used to this “hugging” feeling if you’re used to sitting on top of a mattress.

TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-CLOUD MATTRESS: SHOULD YOU BUY IT?

Buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress if…

✅ You appreciate deep pressure relief and a hugging sensation. Some people love to sleep “on top” of their mattresses while others love to sink down. If you’re in the latter category, the Tempur Cloud mattress would be a great option for you.

✅ You're looking for good motion isolation. It’s a great mattress if you or your partner move a lot during sleep, or you have different bedtimes and wake times and don't want to be disturbed when one gets in or out of bed.

✅ You want to buy from an established brand. Tempur-Pedic is one of the top companies in pressure-relieving mattress technology. The Tempur Cloud can be a great mattress option for someone who is looking for a mattress that might reduce back or hip pain. Another option for back pain is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt .

Don’t buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud if…

❌ You want a budget mattress. This isn’t the most affordable memory foam mattress available even with Memorial Day mattress sales going on. Discover the best cheap mattresses of 2024 .

❌ You sleep hot. Remember, in general, memory foam mattresses tend to be warmer than hybrid mattresses. But if you’re looking for a cooling mattress , you’ll want to seek out a bed that has these specialty materials.